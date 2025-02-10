Alice Cooper Announces Spring and Summer 2025 Tour Dates
Alice Cooper has added more U.S. dates to his ongoing Too Close for Comfort Tour, with new shows keeping him on the road throughout May and August.
"You can never be too close … right? That's why we've added more dates to the 2025 Too Close for Comfort Tour this spring and summer," the shock rocker said in a statement on his website. "Come along for a nightmare you won't forget!"
Tickets for Cooper's spring and summer shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, following a presale that begins on Tuesday. You can find more information at his website and see the full itinerary below.
Where Is Alice Cooper Playing in Spring and Summer 2025?
The first leg of Cooper's new dates commences on May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama, and concludes on May 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After a three-month break, Cooper will hit the road again on Aug. 19 in Salem, Virginia, and complete the trek on Aug. 30 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Cooper is currently nearing the end of a brief U.S. run featuring ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke filling in for Nita Strauss, who's in the middle of a solo tour. Strauss' predecessor, Orianthi, was initially going to fill in for her, but she said she's dealing with "a torn hamstring, hip and lower back issue" and doctors advised her not to tour.
Alice Cooper, 'Too Close for Comfort' Spring and Summer 2025 Tour
May 2 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
May 3 - Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater
May 5 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
May 6 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theater
May 7 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
May 10 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
May 13 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
May 15 - Muncie, Indiana @ Ball State University - Emens Auditorium
May 17 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena
May 20 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena
May 22 - Utica, NY @ Stanley Performing Arts Center
May 23 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
Aug. 19 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
Aug. 20 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre
Aug. 21 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Aug. 23 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
Aug. 26 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
Aug. 27 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
Aug. 30 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
