Alice Cooper Recruits Gilby Clarke for Upcoming Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a fill-in guitarist for his fill-in guitarist.

Former Guns N' Roses rocker Gilby Clarke will take over duties for Nita Strauss on Cooper's upcoming tour, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 17. Former Cooper guitarist Orianthi had previously been announced as Strauss' fill-in, but she's now unable to complete the tour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The upcoming tour launches on Jan. 31 in Augusta, Georgia, and concludes with the Rock Legends Cruise in Miami, which runs from Feb. 13 to 17. You can see the full list of affected tour dates with Clarke on guitar below.

Gilby Clarke's Rock Resume

Clarke's big break in the music industry came in 1991, when he replaced Izzy Stradlin on Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour. He appeared on the band's 1993 covers album "The Spaghetti Incident?" and released his debut solo album, Pawnshop Guitars, the following year. Clarke also contributed to Slash's Snakepit's 1995 debut album, It's Five O'Clock Somewhere. He toured with Heart in 2003, and in 2006 he formed Rock Star Supernova with Jason Newsted and Tommy Lee.

Cooper, meanwhile, already has more than a dozen dates booked for the spring and summer, and will soon announce more with Strauss back in the fold.

Alice Cooper 2025 Tour Dates With Gilby Clarke

Jan. 31 - Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

Feb. 1 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Feb. 2 - Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 4 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile

Feb. 6 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Feb. 7 - Ft Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

Feb. 8 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

Feb. 11 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Feb. 13-17 - Miami, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise