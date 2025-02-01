Alice Cooper Plays First Show with Gilby Clarke: Video, Set List

Alice Cooper played his first show of 2025 Friday night, and welcomed a new guitarist to his band.

Former Guns N' Roses star Gilby Clarke joined Cooper at the show. The shock rock legend's longtime guitarist Nita Strauss is currently on a solo tour and taking a temporary break from the band. Former Cooper guitarist Orianthi was originally set to fill in for Strauss, but had to back out due to a series of injuries.

So Clarke stepped in to complete Cooper's typical three-guitar attack, which also features longtime vets Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The show opened with a brief version of "Lock Me Up" from 1987's Raise Your Fist and Yell, followed by "Welcome to the Show" from 2023's Road. He then quickly brought out the big guns, peeling off "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen" and "Under My Wheels."

Watch the Opening of Alice Cooper's First 2025 Concert

Clarke later joined Roxie and Henricksen on an instrumental version of "Black Widow," before the show concluded with the one-two punch of "School's Out" and "Feed My Frankenstein."

Watch Gilby Clarke, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henricksen Play 'Black Widow'

Alice Cooper Jan. 31, 2025 Augusta, Georgia Set List

"Lock Me Up"

"Welcome to the Show"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Under My Wheels"

"Bed of Nails"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Snakebite"

"Be My Lover"

"Lost in America"

"He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)"

"Hey Stoopid"

"Welcome to My Nightmare"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Go to Hell"

"Poison"

"Black Widow" (instrumental)

"Ballad of Dwight Fry"

"Killer"

"I Love the Dead"

"School's Out"

"Feed My Frankenstein"