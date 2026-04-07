Ozzy Osbourne’s Los Angeles Home for Sale at $17 Million

The Los Angeles home owned by late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne is up for sale with a $17 million asking price.

Located in L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood, the Mediterranean-style mansion boasts six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Originally built in 1929, the home features more than 10,000 square feet of living space.

“Careful restorations have maintained the historical architecture, while elevating the property to a level of epic glamour with all the modern luxuries of today,” notes the home’s official real estate listing. Other highlights include an expansive chef’s kitchen, private movie theater, wood paneled library, gorgeous mosaic tiled swimming pool and an outdoor dining area with pizza oven.

Images of the stunning property can be found here.

Ozzy Osbourne Previously Considered Leaving L.A. For Good

Ozzy and his wife Sharon purchased the home in 2015 for $11.85 million from film producer Oren Koules. In 2022, the couple put the property on the market for an asking price of $22 million. At the time, Sharon and Ozzy were contemplating a full-time move back to the U.K. due to California’s high tax rate.

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"We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much,” Ozzy said at the time. “I am sad because I really really like staying and living there."

The couple later had a change of heart and removed the home from the market.

Ozzy, who died last July at the age of 76, spent the last year and a half of his life at the couple’s other home in Buckinghamshire, England.