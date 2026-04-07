Bob Dylan Adds More Dates to His Summer Tour
Bob Dylan has added additional dates to his rapidly growing U.S. summer tour.
The legendary singer-songwriter initially announced his 2026 tour plans in December. More recently he added a run of west coast dates, stretching his trek from spring into summer. Dylan’s tour kicked off March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska, but that hasn’t stopped him from further adding to his itinerary.
The newest stretch of performances will take Dylan through the Southwest and Midwest this summer. Stops include Tucson, Arizona, Austin, Texas and Chicago. The singer will also spend his July 4th holiday playing a gig in Kansas City, Missouri. A full list of dates can be found below, with the newly added shows in bold.
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The 2026 run is a continuation of Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which began in 2021. The trek, titled after his 2020 album of the same name, will eclipse the 300 concert milestone this year.
Bob Dylan 2026 Tour Dates:
04/09 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre Columbus
04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
04/12 – Dayton, OH @ Winsupply Theatre
04/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Auditorium at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
04/16 – Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
04/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
04/19 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center
04/20 – Spartanburg, SC @ The Theater at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
04/22 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
04/23 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center
04/25 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
04/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre for Performing Arts at Raising Cane’s River Center
04/28 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
04/29 – Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center
05/01 – Abilene, TX @ Abilene Auditorium at Abilene Convention Center
06/04 – Troutdale, OR @ Amphitheater at McMenamins Edgefield
06/06 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
06/07 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
06/09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
06/12 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino
06/13 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/18 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
06/20 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
06/24 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol
06/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater
06/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
06/30 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
07/02 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
07/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/06 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/24 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
07/25 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso