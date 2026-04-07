Bob Dylan Adds More Dates to His Summer Tour

Bob Dylan has added additional dates to his rapidly growing U.S. summer tour.

The legendary singer-songwriter initially announced his 2026 tour plans in December. More recently he added a run of west coast dates, stretching his trek from spring into summer. Dylan’s tour kicked off March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska, but that hasn’t stopped him from further adding to his itinerary.

The newest stretch of performances will take Dylan through the Southwest and Midwest this summer. Stops include Tucson, Arizona, Austin, Texas and Chicago. The singer will also spend his July 4th holiday playing a gig in Kansas City, Missouri. A full list of dates can be found below, with the newly added shows in bold.

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The 2026 run is a continuation of Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which began in 2021. The trek, titled after his 2020 album of the same name, will eclipse the 300 concert milestone this year.

Bob Dylan 2026 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre Columbus

04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

04/12 – Dayton, OH @ Winsupply Theatre

04/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Auditorium at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

04/16 – Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

04/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

04/19 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center

04/20 – Spartanburg, SC @ The Theater at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

04/22 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

04/23 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center

04/25 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

04/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre for Performing Arts at Raising Cane’s River Center

04/28 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

04/29 – Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center

05/01 – Abilene, TX @ Abilene Auditorium at Abilene Convention Center

06/04 – Troutdale, OR @ Amphitheater at McMenamins Edgefield

06/06 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

06/07 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

06/09 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

06/12 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

06/13 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/18 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

06/20 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

06/24 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol

06/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater

06/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

06/30 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

07/02 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

07/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/06 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/24 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

07/25 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts