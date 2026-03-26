Bob Dylan has quietly dropped some new tour dates for 2026.

In November of last year, Dylan wrote on his social media: "To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show. We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later."



Those spring dates were revealed in December of 2025, the first of which took place on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Now, over a dozen new dates have been added to the schedule, beginning June 4 in Troutdale, Oregon and concluding on July 25 in Vienna, Virginia.

You can view a complete list of Dylan's 2026 tour dates, with the newly announced ones in bold, below.

Bob Dylan, 2026 US Tour Dates:

March 27 - La Crosse, Wisconsin @ La Crosse Center

March 28 - Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Theatre

March 30 - Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre

March 31 - Muncie, Indiana @ Emens Auditorium

April 2 - Grand Rapids, Michigan @ DeVos Performance Hall

April 3 - Saginaw, Michigan @ The Theater

April 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 6 - Louisville, Kentucky @ The Louisville Palace

April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre

April 12 - Dayton, Ohio @ Winsupply Theatre

April 14 - Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

April 16 - Bowling Green, Kentucky @ SKyPAC

April 17 - Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 19 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 20 - Spartanburg, South Carolina @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 22 - Macon, Georgia @ Macon City Auditorium

April 23 - Dothan, Alabama @ Dothan Civic Center

April 25 - Jackson, Mississippi @ Thalia Mara Hall

April 27 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 28 - Shreveport, Louisiana @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 29 - Tyler, Texas @ Cowan Center

May 1 - Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Auditorium

June 4 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

June 6 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 7 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 9 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 12 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

June 13— Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 17 — Santa Barbra, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 18 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

June 20 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

June 21 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

June 23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

July 2 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

July 24 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 25 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap