Bob Dylan Reveals More US Tour Dates for Summer 2026
Bob Dylan has quietly dropped some new tour dates for 2026.
In November of last year, Dylan wrote on his social media: "To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show. We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later."
Those spring dates were revealed in December of 2025, the first of which took place on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Now, over a dozen new dates have been added to the schedule, beginning June 4 in Troutdale, Oregon and concluding on July 25 in Vienna, Virginia.
You can view a complete list of Dylan's 2026 tour dates, with the newly announced ones in bold, below.
Bob Dylan, 2026 US Tour Dates:
March 27 - La Crosse, Wisconsin @ La Crosse Center
March 28 - Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Theatre
March 30 - Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre
March 31 - Muncie, Indiana @ Emens Auditorium
April 2 - Grand Rapids, Michigan @ DeVos Performance Hall
April 3 - Saginaw, Michigan @ The Theater
April 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 6 - Louisville, Kentucky @ The Louisville Palace
April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre
April 12 - Dayton, Ohio @ Winsupply Theatre
April 14 - Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
April 16 - Bowling Green, Kentucky @ SKyPAC
April 17 - Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 19 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 20 - Spartanburg, South Carolina @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
April 22 - Macon, Georgia @ Macon City Auditorium
April 23 - Dothan, Alabama @ Dothan Civic Center
April 25 - Jackson, Mississippi @ Thalia Mara Hall
April 27 - Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Raising Cane's River Center
April 28 - Shreveport, Louisiana @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 29 - Tyler, Texas @ Cowan Center
May 1 - Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Auditorium
June 4 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
June 6 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 7 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 9 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 12 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
June 13— Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 14 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 17 — Santa Barbra, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 18 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
June 20 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
June 21 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
June 23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
July 2 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
July 24 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 25 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso