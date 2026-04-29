Lynyrd Skynyrd Sets Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd has a busy year on tap. In addition to a previously announced summer run with Foreigner, the band will also play their own headlining shows this fall.

The second leg of tour dates start Sept. 3 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and are presently set to run through Oct. 4 in Highland, California. The shows are on sale and more information, including details about VIP packages, can be found at the group's official website.

But there's a lot of miles on the road between now and the fall outing. The first order of business is those Double Trouble Double Vision tour dates with Foreigner. As Skynyrd vocalist Johnny Van Zant tells UCR, they're looking forward to being back on stage with with the fellow classic rock legends, after sharing the bill with the group in the past in Canada.

How Lynyrd Skynyrd Teamed Up With Foreigner

"We were out with ZZ [Top] for a few years, and you know, we were looking for somebody [different] to team up with," he shares. "My manager called me up and said, 'Hey, what do you think about Foreigner?' And I said, 'Well, you know, years ago when Mick [Jones] and Lou [Gramm] were in the band, we did a whole Canadian run with them.'"

"And at the time, I was like, 'Okay, well, they do a lot of love songs. How's that going to fit in with, you know, 'Saturday Night Special' and 'Gimme Three Steps,' how's that going to be?' But that tour went great," he reports. "We got along awesome. It was an amazing tour up there in Canada."

"So I had that in the back of my mind and when he mentioned Foreigner, I went, 'Hell, it worked in Canada. Surely it'll work here!' And so far, ticket sales have been real good," he says. "We're looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a good night [with a lot of] hits."

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What Fans Can Expect From Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2026 Tour

They'll hear all of their Skynyrd favorites, of course. But after nearly 40 years, Van Zant approaches touring differently, as you might expect.

"In the early days, Hell, I was drinking and smoking and partying. And, you know, I ain't no young person anymore," he tells UCR. "So for me, I try to enjoy the moment these days, because I know that things can be taken away at the blink of an eye."

"I don't want to be that guy who is at home going, 'Wow, I don't even remember all of that," he shares. "I've heard artists say that after they've kind of walked away or they're doing less stuff. I want to soak it all in and I try to soak it in as much as possible. I'm the first guy to go to bed and I'm the first guy to wake up in the morning."

In addition to the fall tour dates and the summer shows with Foreigner, Lynyrd Skynyrd will also play several headlining shows in July and make a special appearance at the annual Sturgis Rally. You can see all of the band's current tour dates below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 2026 Tour Dates

7/17 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

7/18 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre %

7/23 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

7/24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion #

7/25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live #

7/26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center #

7/30 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre #

7/31 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre #

8/01 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater #

8/06 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater #

8/07 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center #

8/08 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center #

8/11 Sturgis, SD The Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip %

8/14 Riverside, MO Morton Amphitheater #

8/15 Tinley Park, IL Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre %

8/16 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater #

8/20 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

8/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater #

8/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #

8/23 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

8/27 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion #

8/28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion #

8/29 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP #

# - Lynyrd Skynyrd / Foreigner tour dates

% - Lynyrd Skynyrd headline shows, no Foreigner

Fall Lynyrd Skynyrd Headline Dates

9/03 Green Bay, WI Capital Credit Union Park

9/04 Dyersville, IA Velocity at Field of Dreams (with Shinedown)

9/05 Elkhorn, WI Walworth County Fair

9/25 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

9/26 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Event Center

9/27 Umatilla, OR Rock The Locks Music Festival

9/29 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/01 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

10/02 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre (with Foghat and Molly Hatchet)

10/03 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

10/04 Highland, CA Yaamava Theater