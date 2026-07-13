The Cure have announced that Simon Gallup, the band’s long-tenured bassist, will not be performing with the new wave icons as he deals with an unspecified illness.

The group is currently in the midst of a summer tour across the U.K. and Europe, with dates stretching through the end of August.

During the band’s concert in Berlin on Friday (July 10), fans noticed that Gallup was not onstage. In his place, the rocker’s son, Eden Gallup, filled in. Frontman Robert Smith only briefly addressed the situation during the show, noting it had been a “long and difficult day” before dedicating the song “Lullaby” to Simon. After the concert, the Cure took to social media to explain the lineup change.

The Cure's Last-Minute Bassist Change

“Shortly before the first of our three Berlin Wuhlheide concerts yesterday, Simon was taken ill,” the band noted. “His son Eden shifted sideways to save the show. Unfortunately Simon is still not well enough to play, so eden will be filling the bass breach again tonight. We hope you will join us in wishing Simon the speediest of recoveries - and Eden thanks!”

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Eden proceeded to play with the Cure during all three of their Berlin shows (July 10, 11 and 12). There has been no update regarding Simon's health, or when he may return to the lineup.

Simon originally joined the Cure in 1979. His first album with the group, Seventeen Seconds, arrived a year later. He departed the band in 1982, reportedly due to a dispute with Smith, but returned in 1984. He has been a continual member since then, contributing to a total of 12 studio albums during his tenure.