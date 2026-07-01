Night Ranger will always be associated with their 1984 single “Sister Christian,” however the hugely successful hit also came with some unexpected baggage.

During a recent interview with the YouTube channel Dr. Music, Night Ranger drummer and co-founder Kelly Keagy explained how the success of “Sister Christian” effectively pigeonholed his band.

“The record company gives you a large amount of money to make a record and so their goal is to sell records,” he explained, noting how Night Ranger’s label pressured them for more and more ballads that were similar to “Sister Christian.” “And we're back here to going, ‘Yeah but we got to go out and play. We can't do four ballads in the set.'”

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“But the record company did push that,” he continued. “Like when we turned in the last record, which was Man in Motion (1987), we didn't have a ballad on there. We turned it in and [the label] just laughed and said, ’Right, a Night Ranger record without a ballad.’"

At the label’s insistence, Night Ranger went back and recorded the ballad “Restless Kind.”

“And they loved it, but they didn't release it,” Keagy explained. “They released a song we didn't write, which was ‘I Did It for Love.’ And that's when we knew we were stuck.”

Night Ranger 'Didn't Have a Safe Zone' After 'Sister Christian'

As the drummer described it, the label only cared about finding another “Sister Christian,” which severely limited the band’s room for creativity. “We didn't have a safe zone anymore,” Keagy remarked.

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Still, the drummer has no regrets about the way things turned out, and he remains grateful that “Sister Christian” found a massive audience. Keagy even offered some words of wisdom to younger artists who might find themselves in similarly at odds with their label.

“They have to know that if somebody's footing the bill, they're going to want to sell records. It's a business,” he noted. “So there's a way to juggle both and sometimes you just don't get that. Like, no, we want to do this, and they're like, we got another idea.”