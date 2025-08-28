A new documentary about Heart singer Ann Wilson has been announced.

In My Voice promises new interviews with the singer and her bandmates, as well as family and friends.

You can watch the film's teaser trailer, which features vintage clips of Wilson performing throughout the decades, below.

Watch Ann Wilson's 'In My Voice' Teaser

"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I've always wanted to tell it," Wilson said in a press release announcing the documentary.

"It's about finding my voice, keeping it alive and sharing the journey with the people who've been part of it all along," she added.

In My Voice will collect home movies, photographs, journals and never-before-seen clips from the singer's personal archives.

Heart returned to concert performances earlier this year after Wilson's 2024 cancer diagnosis. Following chemotherapy treatments, the singer was cleared for a tour that was postponed last year after Wilson revealed the diagnosis.

What Can Fans Expect to See in the Upcoming Ann Wilson Documentary?

According to a press release, the film "offers fans an unprecedented window into Wilson's life and artistry. For the first time, audiences will hear how she found her voice, sustained it across five decades and allowed it to guide her through fame, adversity and reinvention."

In My Voice is directed by Barbara Hall, who made the 2021 TV special Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words.

"What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time," Hall noted. "Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination and her courage to share her story is inspiring. She is a master of her craft and is not defined by genre or gender."

When Will Ann Wilson's 'In My Voice' Documentary Screen?

Wilson's In My Voice documentary doesn't have a release date yet. More information on the film, including details on opening date, screening options and other clips, will be released soon.

ann wilson in my voice poster High Rise PR loading...

In the meantime, Heart is now on tour, playing dates through the end of the year. The Royal Flush Tour resumes Friday in Canandaigua, New York, and will stay on the road through Dec. 21, with a final scheduled performance in Nashville.

You can see all of the tour dates below.

Heart, Royal Flush Tour 2025

August 29 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ^

August 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center #

November 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *

November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

December 2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena #

December 4 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center #

December 6 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena +

December 12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

December 17 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater *

December 19 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia *

December 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

^ with Todd Rundgren

* An Evening With Heart

# with Cheap Trick

+ Special Guest to Be Announced