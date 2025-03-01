Heart Returns to Touring Following Ann Wilson’s Cancer Treatment

Heart launched their 2025 tour on Friday with a performance at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. The concert marked the band’s triumphant return to the stage after their 2024 tour was cut short for singer Ann Wilson's cancer treatment.

The band played a 13-song set that covered various phases of their career and incorporated a few choice covers. They opened with the title track off 1980's Bebe Le Strange and later played '70s hard rock classics "Crazy on You," "Magic Man" and the set-ending "Barracuda." Their mid- to late-'80s comeback was represented by the ballads "These Dreams," "Alone" and "What About Love."

Other highlights included a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Going to California," Nancy Wilson's Eddie Van Halen tribute "4 Edward" and an encore performance of "Sand" from the Wilson sisters' '90s side project Lovemongers.

Videos from the concert and a full set list can be found below.

READ MORE: 25 Greatest Frontwomen in Rock History

Ann Wilson's Road Back to the Stage

The sight of the Wilson sisters back performing with their band was undoubtedly uplifting for Heart fans. The group was roughly a month into their 2024 tour when things were suddenly put on hold so that Ann could focus on her health.

"I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," the singer revealed soon after the tour was postponed. While the initial surgery was successful, Wilson’s doctors advised her to undergo preventative chemotherapy. “Chemo is no joke,” she updated months later. “It takes a lot out of a person. And then there's that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who's been through that, I empathize big-time.”

READ MORE: Ann Wilson Tells Chemo to 'Get the F--- Out'

In a conversation shortly before returning to performing, Ann told People she felt "empowered" by her journey. She added her appreciation to fans who have supported her through this and all of her other personal struggles.

"Whether it's around a health issue or not, they've always been there for me and for us," the singer noted. "And there've been ups and downs over all these 50 years. These people just seem to ride the waves along with us."

Heart’s U.S. tour dates will continue with performances stretching through April. Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston and New York are among the many stops they have scheduled. Squeeze and Cheap Trick will join them at various points in the trek.

Watch Heart Play 'Alone / What About Love' in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, 2025

Watch Heart Play 'Barracuda' in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, 2025

Watch Heart Play 'Sand' in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, 2025

Watch Heart Play 'These Dreams' in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, 2025

Heart, 2/28/25, BleauLive Theater, Las Vegas Set List

1. "Bebe Le Strange"

2. "Never"

3. "Love Alive"

4. "Straight On / Let's Dance"

5. "These Dreams"

6. "Crazy on You"

7. "Dog & Butterfly"

8. "Going to California"

9. "4 Edward"

10. "Alone / What About Love"

11. "Magic Man"

12. "Sand"

13. "Barracuda"