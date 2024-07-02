Heart Postpones All Tour Dates Due to Ann Wilson’s Health Issues

Heart has postponed the remaining dates on their 2024 North American tour following concerns about Ann Wilson's ongoing health issues.

The band canceled European tour dates in late May for what was then called a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

In a new statement, Wilson and Heart address the specifics of her recent health issues. "Dear friends," she writes, "I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

The statement was signed by Ann Wilson, who added a postscript: "Respectfully, this is the last public statement I'd like to make on the matter."

It was also noted that "fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks."

Where Were Heart Playing in 2024?

Heart launched the Royal Flush Tour in April with Cheap Trick. It was the band's first extended trek since 2019. The tour was scheduled to run through late September.

The European detour halted dates there in June and July. Heart was scheduled to perform with Def Leppard and Journey on some stadium dates in July and August.

Last summer, Nancy Wilson said Heart was working on new music that recalled the band's classic late-'70s work. Their last album was 2016's Beautiful Broken, though both Wilson sisters have released solo records in that time.