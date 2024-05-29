Heart Cancels Tour Dates for Ann Wilson’s Medical Procedure

Heart has canceled the upcoming European leg of their Royal Flush tour in order for singer Ann Wilson to recover from a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

The band was slated to visit Europe from June 20 through July 12, performing at a handful of festivals and headlining shows with support from Squeeze. They announced the cancelation in a statement on social media.

"We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled," they wrote. "In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."

Wilson shared the news on her personal Facebook page and assured fans: "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann."

Where Else Is Heart Touring in 2024?

Heart kicked off the first North American leg of their Royal Flush tour on April 20 and concluded it last week. They'll be back in North America on July 30 and will stay on the road through mid-December. Most of those dates will be headlining shows with support from Cheap Trick, though they'll open for Def Leppard and Journey in a few cities. Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and BTO Featuring Randy Bachman will also open select shows.

The Royal Flush tour marks Heart's first extended trek since 2019. Nancy Wilson also said last summer that they were working on new music that would evoke their late-'70s work.