Heart Adds More Than 30 Dates to 2024 Tour
Heart has announced new dates for their 2024 Royal Flush Tour.
The band unveiled shows that run from April through September, many of them with Cheap Trick, back in January. They have now added more than 30 dates to the tour that will keep them on the road until the end of the year.
The new dates launch less than a week after the previously scheduled shows, with a Sept. 26 concert in San Francisco. The tour then runs through Dec. 15, with a final date scheduled in Las Vegas.
Cheap Trick will be supporting many of the new shows; Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and BTO Featuring Randy Bachman are also playing some of the concerts. Heart will also play some European dates from June 20 through July 12; Squeeze will be on the bill on those dates.
Heart's previous tour was in 2019, after a three-year break in which Ann and Nancy Wilson embarked on solo careers. The Royal Flush Tour adds to the band's renewed activity in recent months, including new music that was hinted at last summer.
"I am incredibly proud of the show that we have crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with even more fans," Nancy Wilson said in a press release announcing the new dates. "We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on-the-spot rock show."
Where Is Heart Playing Live in 2024?
More than 30 new dates have been added to the Royal Flush Tour, with dates beginning on Sept. 26 in San Francisco and including stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Memphis and San Diego.
You can see the list of new dates, as well as the tour's previously announced shows, below.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the band's website.
Heart 2024 Royal Flush Tour - New Dates
Sept 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sept 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sept 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Oct 2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Oct 5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Oct 10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Oct 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct 16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Oct 17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
Oct 19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
Oct 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Nov 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
Nov 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
Nov 16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
Nov 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Nov 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Nov 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Nov 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Nov 27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
Nov 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Nov 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Dec 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Dec 5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Dec 7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena
Dec 9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
Dec 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (special guest TBA)
Dec 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Dec 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas (An Evening With)
Heart 2024 Royal Flush Tour - Previously Announced Dates
April 20 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 22 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)
April 26 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)
May 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)
May 3 - Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
May 4 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 13 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
May 15 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 17 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 18 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
May 21 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
Jul 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 5 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 7 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Aug 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug 10 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Aug 11 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug 16 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
Aug 18 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug 23 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Aug 24 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
Aug 27 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
Aug 28 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
Sept 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Sept 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)
