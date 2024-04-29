Jon Bon Jovi Wasn’t Expecting His Recovery to Take This Long

Jon Bon Jovi understands now that he was told a white lie about the recovery time needed following his potentially career-ending vocal surgery.

He sought out advice from Shania Twain before going under the knife, since the country star had the same procedure with the same medical team. She wasn't completely forthcoming about how long it would take to return to the concert trail.

"Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been," Bon Jovi says in his new documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. "She says, 'Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation."

Bon Jovi had the procedure in June 2022, alleviating loose vocal cords that were diminishing his singing voice. Despite the fib, Bon Jovi still describes Twain as his "spirit sister." She was the "only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press."

Bon Jovi Updates His Recovery Process

Bon Jovi has remained off the road while he recovers. "Every day is the recovery process," he said. "I'm capable of singing. What I'm not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, but I'm aspiring to get that back."

He's gotten past moments like the shocking scenes in Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story where he's basically unable to sing. "What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn't sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road," Bon Jovi tells People.

"I'm well into the recovery [now]," he added. "Not a day of it's easy. Every day is a struggle, but I'm more than capable of doing it again."

