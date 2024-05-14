Keith Richards and Mick Jagger Yearly Photos: 1962-2024

For over six decades, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have kept the Rolling Stones atop the world of rock 'n' roll.

Singer Jagger and guitarist Richards have been the only constant members of the group since its 1962 formation. (Drummer Charlie Watts joined the following year, and remained in the band until his 2021 death.)

The Stones quickly became one of the world's biggest rock bands, racking up their first two No. 1 singles in 1964 and going on to sell an estimated quarter-billion albums to date. They are still of the few acts capable of selling enough tickets to mount stadium tours all over the world, and have remained active and popular both on record and on stage at a scale that far surpasses any of their peers.

Along the way the band has survived a handful of lineup changes, been arrested a few times and most impressively, largely stayed ahead of the nearly endlessly changing nature of musical, fashion and industry trends.

Although the Rolling Stones never officially broke up, there were a few years in the mid-'80s where Jagger and Richards were releasing solo albums and taking pot-shots at each other in the press instead of performing or posing for photographs together, so you'll find some split-screen pictures during that era.