Fans curious about Sebastian Bach’s fit fronting Twisted Sister are getting a sneak preview as the vocalist has been mixing the band’s classic track “I Wanna Rock” into his recent solo sets.

According to setlist.fm, Bach performed the Twisted Sister hit during three recent shows: March 8 in Great Falls, Montana, March 10 in Minot, North Dakota and March 13 in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Fan shot footage – which you can watch below – shows the former Skid Row frontman rocking through the song, delivering the type of high-energy performance fans have come to expect from him.

“Twisted f—in’ Sister!” Bach proclaimed after playing “I Wanna Rock” at the Great Falls gig. “Hey, I’ve got a question – does anyone miss the ‘80s?”

Sebastian Bach Excited to ‘Honor the Legacy’ of Twisted Sister’s Music

On March 3, Twisted Sister announced that Bach would handle vocal duties for the band's upcoming 50th anniversary tour, filling in for Dee Snider who had to withdraw due to health issues.

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"I love Dee Snider. I will always love the music he has made," Bach shared shortly after the announcement. "No matter how much Dee sees himself as 'hair metal,' I will always see him on a much higher level than that implies. He is one of the greatest frontmen and vocalists of all time. Any corny label less than that is an insult."

In a conversation with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, Bach further elaborated on his admiration for Twisted Sister.

“One of my favorite all-time bands is Twisted Sister," Bach confessed. “You're talking to a guy here — I used to go to school and I used to paint the Twisted Sister logo on the back of my jacket in liquid paper thinking that looked cool. Whiteout. So I am a real fan. I am a fan of this music, and that is really, number one, why I'm doing it. And also to honor the legacy of these songs.”