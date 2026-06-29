A Beloved 1976 Kiss Concert is Finally Getting Released as a Live Album

A famous and frequently bootlegged 1976 Kiss concert is finally getting an official release.

Kiss Destroys Anaheim '76 documents a massive stadium show that found the band performing in front of nearly 43,000 people, with opening acts including Montrose, Bob Seger and Ted Nugent.

The show was professionally recorded by Alive! producer Eddie Kramer, who has now gone back and mixed the album from the original multi-track tapes.

The two-album set is available for pre-order now to paid members of the Kiss Army. If the band follows the patterns set by previous releases, Kiss Destroys Anaheim '76 should be available to the general public on Tuesday, June 30. The album is expected to ship Aug. 21.

“That’s my favorite gig of all gigs with Kiss, because it was the biggest," Peter Criss told Goldmine in 1996. "It was so exciting. I remember going down to the stage in golf carts, getting closer, and hearing the roar of the crowd and these people stomping on these metal seats through this huge stadium and the echo. I’ll never forget that sound. My heart pounded like it was gonna go through my chest. When I hit that stage and those bombs went off, forget about it...”

Read More: The Four Most Disappointing Kiss Albums

Fast-forwarding to 2026: Kiss will host their second annual Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas weekend on Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels. In addition to playing two unmasked performances by Kiss, the weekend will feature performances by Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter and an all-star tribute to Ace Frehley.

Kiss 'Destroys Anaheim '76' Track List:

1. "Detroit Rock City"

2. "King of the Night Time World"

3. "Let Me Go, Rock 'n' Roll"

4. "Strutter"

5. "Hotter Than Hell"

6. "Nothin' to Lose"

7. "Cold Gin"

8. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

9. "Shout It Out Loud"

10. "Do You Love Me"

11. Gene Simmons Bass Solo

12. "God of Thunder"

13. Peter Criss Drum Solo

14. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

15. "Deuce"

16. "Firehouse"

17. "Black Diamond"