Check out the complete video for U2's new song below. "Street of Dreams" was produced by Jacknife Lee and previews U2's next as-yet-untitled album.

Lee boasts co-producing credits on 2004's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, U2's stand-alone 2007 song "The Saints Are Coming" with Green Day and 2017's Songs of Experience. He later served as musical director on frontman Bono's Stories of Surrender theater tour in 2022-23.

"Street of Dreams" is U2's first new single since 2023's non-album "Atomic City," though they've issued a pair of EPs in the meantime. U2 released a short clip from the video back in May after shooting wrapped in Mexico City, along with a sample lyric.

Is Larry Mullen Jr. Back With U2?

The two EPs arrived around religious holidays, first on Ash Wednesday with February's Days of Ash and then on Easter with April's Easter Lily. U2's most recent all-new album was Songs of Experience, followed by 2023's Songs of Surrender, which reimagined older material.

The video shoot, atop a school bus with graffiti by Mexican artist Chavis Mármol, was only drummer Larry Mullen's second major appearance since neck surgery forced him to miss their 2023-2024 Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

U2 played a celebrated residency at the Sphere without Larry Mullen Jr. (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images) U2 played a celebrated residency at the Sphere without Larry Mullen Jr. (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

"I ignored my symptoms over a few years and just pushed through," Mullen told Rolling Stone. "Turns out, I'm not invincible – and when you don't listen to your body, the consequences are inevitable."

Mullen was also on stage in May 2025 when U2 was honored at the Ivor Novello Awards in London. He'd been temporarily replaced by Bram van den Berg in Las Vegas.

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