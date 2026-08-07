Lynyrd Skynyrd has 10 new shows on their calendar, including six for later in 2026. Looking further down the road, four more dates have already been set for mid-2027.

Their current summer run with Foreigner, titled Double Trouble Double Vision, continues through the rest of this month. Then the band is switching to headlining shows into the fall. This next leg begins in early September in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and had been set to last until October.

A pair of shows has now been added on Nov. 13 and Nov. 15. Four more were also wedged into the week of Sept. 16 through 24. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Check out Lynyrd Skynyrd's official website for more information and tickets.

When Does Lynyrd Skynyrd Play in 2026?

Expect Lynyrd Skynyrd to close every night with a soaring rendition of "Free Bird," as has become their more recent tradition. Long-time frontman Johnny Van Zant actually didn't sing it with the group at first, partly out of grief for his late brother Ronnie, who originally composed and sang the track.

Johnny debuted with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 23, 1987, at California's Concord Pavilion as part of a short six-week tour meant to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the plane crash that killed three members of the band, including Ronnie Van Zant. It turned into a reunion that continues to this day.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's plane went down on Oct. 20, 1977, killing three band members. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) Lynyrd Skynyrd's plane went down on Oct. 20, 1977, killing three band members. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

"Free Bird" was presented back then as an instrumental. "I'm not going to sing this song," Johnny memorably said during the first reunion show, "because there is only one man who can sing this song." People in the stands would fill in the lyrics.

It went on that way for a while – until Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder Gary Rossington changed his mind.

READ MORE: Top 10 Gary Rossington Songs

"When I first started with the band, it was a really cool thing to me, I thought, how the crowd sang it," Johnny recently told UCR, "but he said, 'You know what? Your brother was a writer and a singer, and he wrote those words. He would want you to sing it.' And from that point on, I've been singing it ever since."

Besides Foreigner, Lynyrd Skynyrd's will share stages on their remaining dates with Molly Hatchet, 38 Special, Foghat, Loverboy, Ten Years After and 10cc, among others.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2026 Tour Dates

8/7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

8/11 – Sturgis, SD @ Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip

8/14 – Riverside, MO @ Morton Amphitheater *

8/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre

8/16 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

8/20 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

8/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

8/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

8/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion *

8/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

8/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

9/3 – Green Bay, WI Capital Credit Union Park

9/4 – Dyersville, IA Velocity at Field of Dreams **

9/5 – Elkhorn, WI Walworth County Fair

9/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Days of 47 Arena

9/18 – Blue Federal Credit Union Arena @ Loveland, CO ***

9/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater ***

9/24 – Del Mar, CA @ Del Mar Fairgrounds

9/25 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

9/26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Ilani Event Center

9/27 – Umatilla, OR @ Rock the Locks Music Festival

9/29 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/1 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/2 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

10/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10/4 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

11/13 – Port Charlotte, FL @ Field of Dreamz Crossroads Music Festival 2026

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026

7/2/2027 – Klam, Austria @ Clam Rock 2027 ******

7/3/2027 – Eisenstadt, Austria @ Lovely Days 2027

7/16/2027 – Northeim, Germany @ Waldbuhne Northeim

7/17/2027 – Spalt, Germany @ Lieder am See 2027

* = With Foreigner

** = With Shinedown

*** = With 38 Special

**** = With Loverboy

***** = With Foghat and Molly Hatchet

****** With Ten Years After, 10cc, others

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Listen to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant on the 'UCR Podcast'