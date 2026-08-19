Neil Young will play another two shows with Willie Nelson next month.

He was already scheduled to play at this year's Farm Aid on Sept. 26 in Virginia Beach. (Young and Nelson are both founders of the festival, which started in 1985.) Two new joint shows have been announced: one in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sept. 22 and another in Philadelphia on Sept. 24. Both concerts will be opened by Ty Myers.

Tickets will be available starting Aug. 21.

These shows will mark the first time Young and his backing band, the Chrome Hearts, will perform a full concert in nearly a whole year. Last February, Young unexpectedly canceled all of his 2026 European concerts slated for that summer.

"I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time," he explained then. "Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well."

Then in May of this year, Young made a surprise live return at a benefit in Vancouver honoring the 90th birthday of his friend and Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki.

Neil Young's Upcoming Album

Also in September, Young and the Chrome Hearts will release a new album called Second Song. Recorded in analog at Malibu's Shangri-La Studios, it will arrive on Sept. 18.

The Chrome Hearts are drummer Anthony LeGerfo, bassist Corey McCormick, guitarist Micah Nelson (son of Willie Nelson) and keyboardist Spooner Oldham.