Our list of Top 10 Gary Rossington Songs works like a road map for the Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist's dogged determination, as his legend continued to thrive against steep odds.

Along the way, Rossington suffered his share of health setbacks, yet he remained the band's stalwart original member. That meant collaborating on a series of cherished Southern rock albums through successive incarnations of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dating back to 1964, when Rossington joined up with his friends Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins to form My Backyard in Jacksonville, Fla.

Rossington described them as the Three Muskateers, and both the late Van Zant and Collins play huge roles in our list of Top 10 Gary Rossington Songs. Together, they built a friendship that was as strong outside the studio – Rossington and Van Zant, for instance, loved to fish together – as it was inside.

The lowest moment was surely the awful tragedy that decimated Lynyrd Skynyrd in the '70s. Several people, including Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines, were killed in a plane crash, while the rest of the group was gravely injured. But Rossington's story, like that of Skynyrd itself, continued – and he made vital music in the years that followed.

Our list includes plenty of music that the guitarist co-wrote in the classic-era of Lynyrd Skynyrd. But we also touch on his work with fellow guitarist Collins in the Rossington-Collins Band, along with Rossington's latter-day stint as the group's unquestioned post-reunion leader.