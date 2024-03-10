Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Launch 2024 Tour: Set List, Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top kicked off the second leg of their co-headlining Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour on Friday at Savannah, Georgia's Enmarket Arena.

You can see set lists and videos from both bands below, as well as fan-shot video from their Saturday night concert in Estero, Florida.

Lynyrd Skynyrd delivered a 15-song set, which focused heavily on (Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd), Second Helping and Street Survivors. The band came out swinging with "Workin' for MCA" and "Skynyrd Nation," then cycled through hits such as "What's Your Name," "That Smell," "Tuesday's Gone," "Simple Man" and "Gimme Three Steps." They ended their set with the immortal one-two punch of "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."

ZZ Top served a similarly power-packed, 16-song set that featured Eliminator smashes "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Got Me Under Pressure," "Legs" and "Sharp Dressed Man" as well as Tres Hombres classics "Jesus Just Left Chicago," "Waitin' for the Bus" and the set-closing "La Grange." Minor hits and fan favorites such as "Pearl Necklace" and "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide," plus a pair of covers — Sam & Dave's "I Thank You" and Merle Travis' "Sixteen Tons" — rounded out the set.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour Rolls On

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top embarked on the first leg of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour last July. The current leg comprises 36 shows and will keep both bands on the road through September, wrapping on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Both groups have soldiered on in the face of tragedy in recent years. ZZ Top bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill died in 2021 and was succeeded by the band's longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis. Skynyrd, meanwhile, said goodbye to their last original member, guitarist Gary Rossington, in 2023.

Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke recently told UCR that the band is plotting an "all-star Skynyrd record" featuring Rossington. He also admitted his bandmate's death is "still a very raw spot in my heart. ... We do a tribute every night to Gary, to the song 'Tuesday's Gone,' and I can't even look at the video."

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 3/8/24, Enmarket Arena, Savannah

1. "Workin' for MCA"

2. "Skynyrd Nation"

3. "What's Your Name"

4. "That Smell"

5. "I Know a Little"

6. "Whiskey Rock-a-Roller"

7. "Saturday Night Special"

8. "The Ballad of Curtis Loew"

9. "Tuesday's Gone"

10. "Gimme Back My Bullets"

11. "Simple Man"

12. "Gimme Three Steps"

13. "Call Me the Breeze"

14. "Sweet Home Alabama"

15. "Free Bird"

ZZ Top, 3/8/24, Enmarket Arena, Savannah

1. "Got Me Under Pressure"

2. "I Thank You"

3. "Waitin' for the Bus"

4. "Jesus Just Left Chicago"

5. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

6. "Pearl Necklace"

7. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

8. "I Gotsta Get Paid"

9. "My Head's in Mississippi"

10. "Sixteen Tons"

11. "Just Got Paid"

12. "Sharp Dressed Man"

13. "Legs"

14. "Brown Sugar"

15. "Tube Snake Boogie"

16. "La Grange"