ZZ Top has announced that the band will continue following the news of the death of their original drummer, Frank Beard, on Monday.

A press release noted that "Frank Beard's passing necessitates the cancellation of ZZ Top tour dates that had been scheduled for tonight in Salt Lake City and Wednesday’s show in Colorado Springs.

"The band will resume its current The Big One! Tour this weekend with two dates at Austin City Limits, one of Frank’s favorite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home for him."

READ MORE: Top 250 American Songs

Beard's death was announced on Tuesday in a press release that stated that "ZZ Top's drummer for the past 56 years has died. He was in hospice care when he passed away at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, with family members at his side."

Beard stopped touring with ZZ Top in March 2025 following an announcement of unspecified health issues and was replaced by tech team member John Douglas, who also filled in for him on a 2002 European tour.

Leonard M. DeLessio, Getty Images Leonard M. DeLessio, Getty Images

After returning in September, Beard has been mostly absent from ZZ Top's 2026 performances. Michael Monahan has been his replacement drummer since.

Where Will ZZ Top Perform Next?

Following ZZ Top's return to Austin City Limits on Aug. 22 and 23, the band will continue their tour with a date in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Aug. 29.

They will then play shows in Nashville, Guadalajara and São Paulo before concluding the current run on Nov. 24 in Buenos Aires.

You can see all of ZZ Top's current tour dates below.

What Did Billy Gibbons Say About Frank Beard?

Billy Gibbons remains the only original member left in ZZ Top. Bassist Dusty Hill died in July 2021 and was replaced by the band's guitar tech Elwood Francis.

The singer and guitarist said in a press release after Beard's death, "Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas.

"His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished."

After Hill died in 2021, Gibbons told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk, "As Dusty said upon his departure, 'Let the show go on!' And ... with respect, we'll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes."

ZZ Top, The Big One! Tour 2026

8/22-23 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

8/29 -Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill

8/30 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

9/1 - East Meadow, NY @ Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

9/5 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/6 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

9/9 - Lynne, MA @ Lynne Memorial Auditorium

9/11 - Solomons, MD @ PNC Waterside Pavilion

9/12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/13 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

9/15 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

9/18 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

9/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/3 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/9 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Telemex Auditorium

11/11 - Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional

11/12 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Banamex Auditorium

11/16 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

11/18 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Pepsi On Stage

11/20 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Igloo Super Hall

11/21 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

11/24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena