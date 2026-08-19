Bryan Adams recently wrapped up an extensive tour with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, but he's not done yet. In fact, he's got more than 60 shows on tap between now and the end of the year and close to a dozen already booked for 2027.

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter will be back on the road starting Aug. 24 for a string of Canadian dates -- including a number of performances in his native Ontario -- and the run will wrap up Sept. 15 in British Columbia.

He'll then head overseas for dates in Germany that kick off Sept. 30, with additional stops in Netherland and Belgium. He'll be back in the United States in late October to begin his latest residency in Las Vegas.

More international work will follow and Adams currently has concerts booked across the pond and beyond through June 19 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. You can see all of the current dates below and ticket information is available on his official website.

Why Bryan Adams Tours So Frequently

If you talk to him, he'll tell you that it's pretty simple: The phone keeps ringing. “As long as I keep moving forward, I’m happy," he told UCR's Gary Graff recently. “The actual deal is I keep getting offered to do more shows and I have a hard time saying ‘no’ because the wheels are in motion and everybody knows what they’re doing and we have a good time."

There's also often new music that keeps his wheels turning. 2025's Roll With the Punches was joined by the subsequent Tough Town collection this year. The latter initially was offered as a bonus when Punches was first released. It later made its way into wider circulation earlier this year as a Record Store Day release and fans can now hear it via streaming as well.

Does Bryan Adams Have More New Music On the Way?

The good news is that fans can indeed look forward to another album this fall, which he told Graff is "sort of a love letter to Canada." In the meantime, he's got a one-off single called "51st State," that he wrote for an upcoming documentary that lyrically, takes direct aim at Donald Trump.

Although he hasn't been previously known for being overly political with his music, he was more than okay with making an exception here.

“If certain people can say what they want, so can I. It’s just his garbage. You want to think people can see through that stupidity, but I don’t know.” He admitted in the same interview he was a bit unsure how it would go performing the track in the southern U.S. this past summer, but the response he got was surprising.

"It's unbelievable how well it goes over," he said. "I’m singing about my country, so who cares? I think they get it. And if they can’t take a … joke, too bad.”

READ MORE: Bryan Adams Albums Ranked

Watch Bryan Adams' '51st State' Lyric Video

Bryan Adams, 2026/2027 Tour Dates

Aug. 24 — Trois-Rivieres, QC @ Amphitheatre Cogeco

Aug. 25 — Kingston, ON @ Slush Puppie Place

Aug. 26 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

Aug. 28 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Aug. 29 — London, ON @ Canada Life Place

Aug. 31 — Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena

Sept. 01 — Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

Sept. 02 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sept. 03 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sept. 05 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 08 — Lethbridge, AB @ VisitLethbridge.com Arena

Sept. 10 — Red Deer, AB @ Westerner Park/Marchant Crane Centrium

Sept. 11 — Dawson Creek, BC @ Ovintiv Events Center

Sept. 13 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Sept. 15 — Abbotsford, BC @ Rogers Forum

Sept. 30 — Rostock @ Stadthalle

Oct.02 — Berlin @ Uber Arena

Oct. 03 — Cologne @ Lanxess Arena

Oct. 05 — Munich @ Olympiahalle

Oct. 06 — Nuremberg @ PSD Bank Nürnberg ARENA

Oct. 08 — Bremen @ ÖVB-Arena

Oct. 09 — Hamburg @ Barclays Arena

Oct.10 — Leipzig @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

Oct. 12 — Mannheim @ SAP Arena

Oct. 14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 15 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

Oct. 24 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Oct. 28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Oct. 29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Oct. 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Oct. 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Nov. 01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Nov. 06 — Murcia @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Nov. 07 — Zaragoza @ Pabellón Príncipe Felipe

Nov. 08 — Valencia @ Roig Arena

Nov. 10 — Madrid @ Movistar Arena

Nov. 13 — Bilbao @ Bizkaia Arena - BEC!

Nov. 14 — Barcelona @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 16 — A Coruña @ Coliseum

Nov. 17 — Porto @ Super Bock Arena

Nov. 18 — Porto @ Super Bock Arena

Nov. 20 — Lisbon @ MEO Arena

Nov. 21 — Lisbon @ MEO Arena

Nov. 25 — Geneva, Switzerland @ Geneva Arena

Nov. 27 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Nov. 28 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome

Nov. 30 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Dec. 01 — Nantes, France @ Zenith Metropole

Dec. 03 — Paris, France @ Zenith La Villete

Dec. 04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Dec. 07 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Dec. 08 — Herning, Denmark @ JYSKE Bank Boxen

Dec. 11 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena

Dec. 12 — Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Arena Stožice

Dec. 13 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena

Dec. 15 — Graz, Austria @ Stadthalle

Dec. 16 — Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

Dec. 17 — Cluj, Romania @ BT Arena

Dec. 19 — Athens, Greece @ Telekom Center Athens

Feb. 23 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 26 — Sydney, Australia @ Afterpay Arena

Mar. 01 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mar. 04 — Adelaide, Australia @ AEC Arena

Mar. 05 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Mar. 07 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Mar. 10 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Mar. 12 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Wolfbrook Arena

May 09 — Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena

May 10 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgirio Arena

June 15 — Chisinau, Moldova @ UTM Stadium

June 17 — Tbilisi, Georgia @ Rustavi International Motorpark

June 19 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium