Bryan Adams Announces New ‘Roll With the Punches’ Album

Bryan Adams will release his 17th album, Roll With the Punches, on August 29.

This will be the first album of all-new material that Adams releases on his new independent label, Bad Records.

You can see the complete track list below.

Roll With the Punches is available in a variety of formats from Adams' official site, including a deluxe 2-CD edition that features acoustic versions of 8 of the album's 10 tracks.

Adams has already released four songs from the album: The title track, "Make Up Your Mind," "Never Ever Let You Go" and "A Little More Understanding." You can listen to all four below.

Roll With the Punches will be Adams' first all-new studio album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. In August of 2024 he released his own versions of "War Machine" and "Rock and Roll Hell," two songs he co-wrote with Kiss for their 1982 album Creatures of the Night.

Read More: 51 Songs Bryan Adams Wrote for Other Artists

On Sept. 11, Adams will launch a 40-date North American tour, with support from the Sheepdogs in Canada and from Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in America. The tour is currently set to conclude on Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

Watch Bryan Adams Perform 'Roll With the Punches'

Hear Bryan Adams Perform 'Make Up Your Mind'

Watch Bryan Adams Perform 'Never Ever Let You Go'

Watch Bryan Adams Perform 'A Little More Understanding'

Bryan Adams, 'Roll With the Punches' Track List

1. "Roll With the Punches"

2. "Make Up Your Mind"

3. "Never Ever Let You Go"

4. "A Little More Understanding"

5. "Life is Beautiful"

6. "Love is Stronger Than Hate"

7. "How's That Workin' For Ya"

8. "Two Arms to Hold You"

9. "Be the Reason"

10. "Will We Ever Be Friends Again"