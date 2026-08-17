Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar have been out on the road together, giving fans a second chance to see a night full of many, many radio hits. But their Detroit concert on Aug. 15 had an extra added bonus.

Early in the night, the Canadian rocker, who is touring behind his latest album, Roll With the Punches, invited Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, to come out and jam. They knocked down a potent version of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" together, a nod to the area's rich musical history.

"Over the last couple of American tours, we've had the great pleasure of having Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo [and] it's been incredible having them out on tour with us," Adams told the crowd at Little Caesars Arena. "You know something? We've never had them on stage before until tonight."

Because they were in "Motown City," as he called it, they decided to commemorate the moment and play something special together. Thanks to @MichiganLiveMusic, you can see the moment below.

READ MORE: Stevie Wonder Hits New Heights With 'Superstition'

Watch Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar Perform Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition'

What's Next for Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar?

The "Superstition" collaboration was a good way to finish off their tour together, which wrapped up (at least for now) on Sunday evening (Aug. 16) with a performance in Milwaukee. But both sides will stay busy. Adams has a run of Canadian headlining dates that will carry him through mid-September.

He'll then head overseas after a short break for additional concerts starting Sept. 30 in Germany. The rocker also has more U.S. road work on tap for later this fall, including a November return to Las Vegas for another residency at the Wynn that begins Oct. 28.

Benatar and Giraldo will also stop by Vegas for a show on Aug. 21 at the Pearl Theater. They'll continue onward with additional dates in California, another Nevada stop in Reno and they're presently set to wrap up their touring work for 2026 in early October with two concerts in Chandler, Arizona.