Roger Daltrey kicked off his 2026 A Great Night Out tour with a performance in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday night (Aug. 23).

The concert marked Daltrey’s return to the stage for the first time in over a year. The legendary rocker delivered an expansive set that covered material from throughout his career, including a heavy dose of classic Who tunes, some of his solo tracks and several covers.

Daltrey began the night with a buoyant rendition of “Let My Love Open the Door,” the 1980 solo hit by his longtime Who bandmate, Pete Townshend. From there he launched into a cover of Taj Mahal’s “Freedom Ride.”

The next block of tunes delivered a pair of Who classics, as Daltrey rocked through “Who Are You” and “The Kids Are Alright.” He followed that with a selection of his solo material, including “Waiting for a Friend,” “After the Fire” and “Days of Light.”

A lively crowd sang along with Daltrey throughout the night, as you can see in the video of "Won't Get Fooled Again" by YouTuber @marcust999. Even at 82 years old, Daltrey displayed the strong voice and natural charisma that fans have come to expect from him.

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Other highlights during the 19-song set included covers of Paul Simon’s “The Boy in the Bubble,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Daltrey also took the opportunity to honor late Who drummer Keith Moon on what would have been his 80th birthday, leading the audience through a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Videos and the full set list from Daltrey’s tour opener can be found below. The U.S. trek is scheduled to run through October, with stops including Las Vegas, Nashville, Milwaukee and New York.

Watch Roger Daltrey Perform 'Rockin' in the Free World' in Mesa, AZ

Watch Roger Daltrey Perform 'Baba O'Riley' in Mesa, AZ

Watch Roger Daltrey Perform 'Won't Get Fooled Again' in Mesa, AZ

Roger Daltrey, Aug. 23, 2026, Mesa, Arizona Set List

1. "Let My Love Open the Door" (Pete Townshend cover)

2. "Freedom Ride" (Taj Mahal cover)

3. "Who Are You"

4. "Waiting for a Friend"

5. "After the Fire"

6. "Days of Light"

7. "Giving It All Away" (Leo Sayer cover)

8. "The Kids Are Alright"

9. "The Boy in the Bubble" (Paul Simon cover)

10. "Squeeze Box"

11. "Won't Get Fooled Again"

12. "Going Mobile"

13. "As Long as I Have You" (Garnet Mimms cover)

14. "Happy Birthday" (For Keith Moon)

15. "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

16. "Without Your Love" (Billy Nicholls cover)

17. "Baba O'Riley"

18. "Rockin' in the Free World" (Neil Young cover)

19. "Days" (The Kinks cover)