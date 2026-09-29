Watch Motley Crue Crash Extreme’s ‘More Than Words’ Performance

Members of Motley Crue scored a few laughs at their tourmates’ expense when they crashed Extreme’s performance of “More Than Words” on Saturday night (Sept. 26).

The concert took place at Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. It was the final stop of the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, which featured Motley Crue as headliners with support from Extreme and Tesla.

As you’d expect, Extreme’s classic ballad “More Than Words” has remained a highlight of their set night after night. During the final performance of the tour, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 decided to make an unexpected appearance.

READ MORE: How Extreme Finally Moved Past the Stigma of 'More Than Words'

As Extreme singer Gary Cherone and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt were emotionally strumming through “More Than Words”’ famous chorus, Lee and John 5 casually strolled across the stage. The two Motley Crue rockers acted as if they didn’t know there was a concert going on behind them, jokingly looking around like a couple of perspective homebuyers inspecting a house. Cherone and Bettencourt were clearly amused by the situation, but didn’t miss a note in the tune – even as the Motley Crue cameo garnered cheers from the audience. Footage of the moment shared via the About Nuno Fanpage can be seen below.

Motley Crue and Extreme Share Messages of Thanks Following Tour’s End

In a message posted to Facebook, Extreme thanked everyone involved in the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour.

“Three bands. Three incredible teams. Night after night, these are the behind-the-scenes warriors who make this whole thing happen,” the band remarked, while also offering a “huge thank you to Motley Crue and Tesla for sharing this ride with us.”

In a separate post, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx thanked the band’s fans for “a kick-ass summer.” “Your energy, love and loyalty never gets old,” the bassist remarked. “We’re grateful for every damn one of you.”