Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen has one of the most legendary collections of guitars in rock and roll. Now, he's letting some of them go for a good cause.

Julien's Auctions announced on Monday (Sept. 28) that they have partnered with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee to present The Rick Nielsen Collection. More than 300 items will be offered up on Oct. 24, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The auction will happen live in person at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at the Historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium. You can check it all out and register to bid at the Julien's website.

A selection of the available items can be seen below.

Rick Nielsen's Guitar Collection is Huge

Longtime Cheap Trick fans will know this well. Why did the guitarist start collecting guitars to begin with? Naturally, he has a humorous answer.

"Because cars were too expensive," he shares in the video below. "I've owned over 2,000 instruments: drums, keyboards, amps. I'm whittling it down to about 600."

Included in the offerings is one of his legendary five-neck guitars that Hamar made for him in 2004 out of Korina wood. "This has 38 strings," he points out. "I don't remember it being this f--king heavy."

Why He's Selling His Guitars Now

The 77-year old guitar hero says it was his wife's idea to pare down his collection to a more manageable size. "I always told people, when I die, my wife will probably sell everything for a dollar, so stick around," he quipped. "But then I lived a bit longer than she thought."

There are over 70 guitars available as part of the collection, including a number of custom six-string wonders that he had built. But guitars weren't the only thing he got creative with. He also designed sweathers, noting that there was a "girl in England" who had the right talent for his visions. "She'd make stuff better than what I would design," he explains.

"But I like stuff," he adds. That's something that certainly comes through looking at the offerings, which include some unique items like his 1955 Ford Thunderbird automobile, a custom checkered John Deere tractor with snow plow, and handwritten lyrics for Cheap Trick's "Heaven Tonight" with studio notes.

Watch Rick Nielsen Discuss His Collection

The Instruments Have a Lot of Character, Too.

There's plenty of colorful history connected to some of the guitars as well. His Hamer Californian with red and spackle finish has a hole in it, which you can see below. Proceed with caution if you want to play it.

"[I] punched the hole through the thing, and then I spun the guitar on my arm and injured myself," he recalls. "I had to go to the doctor. So if you want to ruin your arm, get this guitar, spin it around on your arm, and send the bill to Julien's."

What's Next for Cheap Trick?

If you guessed more road work for the band, who continue to support 2025's All Washed Up, their most recent album, you'd be correct.

They'll be back on tour starting Oct. 3 in the Houston area and will visit Nashville, Ft. Wayne, Madison, Kansas City and St. Louis, among others, throughout the rest of the month into November. Their last concert of the year is currently scheduled for Nov. 22 in Detroit.

READ MORE: Cheap Trick Adds Tour Dates for Fall 2026