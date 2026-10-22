Fleetwood Mac Documentary Gets Title and Release Date

Two years after word of an official, authorized documentary about Fleetwood Mac was announced, the film finally has a title and release date.

Fleetwood Mac: The Chain will arrive Jan. 29, 2027 on Apple TV. Directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall, the movie promises to give audiences “a definitive and unprecedented look at Fleetwood Mac’s story, bringing together voices, memories and perspectives of Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.”

As Fleetwood Mac fans undoubtedly notice, the documentary’s title is a direct nod to the band’s popular song “The Chain.” One of the standout tracks from the group’s landmark album Rumours, “The Chain” professed the power of an unbreakable bond, even in the face of adversity. As a press release announcing the film noted, the song offers an appropriate reflection of the band’s story, as it “perfectly captures the complicated yet enduring bond at the heart of Fleetwood Mac.”

READ MORE: Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours': A Track-by-Track Guide

Fleetwood Mac: The Chain will arrive just days before Rumours' 50th anniversary. The film will present the “highs and lows” of the group's incredible history, including “trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity.”

“The documentary will reveal what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart,” the press release further declared.

Fleetwood Mac: The Chain will also feature never-before-seen footage and exclusive new interviews, offering deeper insight into one of the greatest bands in rock history.