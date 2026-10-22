10 Reunions Every Classic Rock Fan Wants to See

For as long as rock bands have been breaking up, they’ve also been getting back together. Reunion tours are a big business, as fans excitedly scurry to catch their favorite act in concert before they inevitably disband once more.

The large majority of band breakups occur due to artistic differences. Musical minds that were once in sync gradually have different visions, and bandmates who once harmoniously worked together, suddenly find themselves constantly butting heads.

Bellow, we take a look at 10 bands every classic rock fan would love to see reunite. And because we’re realists, we also examine why each of these reunions is extremely unlikely to happen.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

Led Zeppelin

This is the big one, the dream, the reunion that would spark a massive battle for tickets the likes of which have never been seen. The surviving members of Led Zeppelin – along with drummer Jason Bonham – last played together on Dec. 10, 2007, at a star-studded tribute to Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.

Unlike other reunion attempts, this show was praised for its incredible musical power. Led Zeppelin proved they could still be a dynamic force – which is why the night also proved bittersweet. If they wanted to, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Bonham absolutely could shake stadiums around the world, and millions of fans would line up for the opportunity to see them.

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

After their 2007 one-off performance, Led Zeppelin was reportedly offered more than $200 million for a reunion tour. More recently, the band was offered $14 to play two shows, one each weekend of the 2016 Desert Trip festival.

Plant has sternly refused these and all other offers. “It would be like sleeping with your ex-wife again without having sex,” the singer remarked, while also adding he has no interest in being a “jukebox” performer, relegated to playing classic hits. The demand for Led Zeppelin will always remain, but Plant has made it clear he has no interest in revisiting his past.

Rob Ball/WireImage, Getty Images Rob Ball/WireImage, Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac

They’re one of the greatest bands to ever take the stage, with the kinds of iconic hits that can make a group immortal. They’ve also proven to be one of the longest ongoing soap operas in rock history, with stories of romance, broken hearts and inner turmoil interwoven throughout their nearly-60 year existence.

Yes, in terms of both talent and drama, there really is no other act like Fleetwood Mac, and fans would turn out in droves if they ever reunited with Lindsey Buckingham. The singer-guitarist was fired from the group in 2018, allegedly at the insistence of Stevie Nicks.

Buckingham later suggested the dismissal was due to jealousy. “I think sometimes [Stevie] might find it difficult that I was lucky enough to find my soul mate late in life and got married,” he remarked to CBS Sunday Morning. “And that was something she never did.” Though Buckingham and Nicks reportedly reconciled this year, the status of Fleetwood Mac has remained uncertain.

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

Predicting the twists and turns of the Buckingham-Nicks relationship is a fool’s errand. Just when we think the two are back on good terms – as appears to be the case currently – one poorly-phrased quote or seemingly innocuous act can send one or the other reeling.

That said, we’re cautiously optimistic that something Fleetwood Mac related is on the horizon, whether it’s a full-fledged reunion tour, a residency, or something else. Bringing that to fruition would also mean the band pushing past the tragic loss of Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

At the time, Mick Fleetwood insisted there was no way the band could continue, but time has a way of healing old wounds. Of all the band's on our list, this feels like the one that just might happen.

MJ Kim, Getty Images Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s breakup was ugly, and it’s only gotten uglier as time has gone on. The band initially split up in the mid-80s – Roger Waters left in ‘85, the remaining members tried to keep going under the Pink Floyd name, only to have Waters sue them in a bitter legal battle over who owned the Pink Floyd brand.

Then, more than two decades later, something remarkable and totally unexpected happened. Gilmour, Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason reunited as Pink Floyd and performed at the Live 8 benefit concert in 2005. “The moment was bigger than those bad feelings,” Gilmour remarked at the time, his words offering even a slight glimmer of hope that the group could one day fully reconcile. It was not meant to be.

Pink Floyd reportedly turned down more than $150 million for a U.S. reunion tour, Wright died in 2008 and the remaining members have been at odds ever since.

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

Hate, spite, vitriol – whatever word you choose, the schism between Pink Floyd’s members certainly seems insurmountable. Waters and Gilmour have continually exchanged harsh quotes about the other in the press (both sides, however, seem on good terms with Mason).

The anger between Pink Floyd’s chief creative partners has expanded far beyond music, as Waters and Gilmour seem to have polar opposite ideologies. Specifically, Gilmour has taken offense to Waters’ support for Russia, defense of the Syrian regime, and comments about Israel that have been labeled antisemitic.

When asked in 2024 if he’d ever share the stage with Waters again, Gilmour was forthright. “Absolutely not,” the guitarist responded. “I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin and Maduro [president of Venezuela]. Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK.”

Paul Natkin, Getty Images Paul Natkin, Getty Images

Journey

The first time Steve Perry left Journey, it was his decision. The second time, it was much less cordial. After initially exiting the group in 1998, Perry returned in the mid-’90s to record one more album with the band. That LP, 1996's Trial by Fire, became a success, charting three singles and earning a Grammy nomination.

More importantly, it proved that Journey still had a massive and passionate fanbase who wanted to see them in concert. A tour was planned, but things got off track when Perry suffered a hiking accident. The singer wanted to avoid surgery and insisted the band wait while he recovered.

Meanwhile, the other members were restless and wanted to capitalize on their return to the spotlight. Perry was dismissed, Journey went on without him -- first with Steve Augeri, then with Arnel Pineda -- and the respective parties have never mended their fences.

Why It( Probably) Won’t Happen:

Despite Journey fans doing everything they can to will a reunion into existence, Perry has made it clear he will not be rejoining his former group.

This point was once again driven home in 2026 as rumors regarding a surprise appearance began to crop up following Jonathan Cain’s comments that a “reunion of sorts” would take place during Journey’s 2026 U.S. tour. In response, Perry was clear: "While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest," the singer announced.

With Journey in the midsts of a farewell tour, the window for a Perry return seems just about closed.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Motley Crue

To be clear, Motley Crue is still very active. The band played 33 shows in 2026 and already has performances lined up for 2027. However, the group’s lineup currently features John 5 as lead guitarist, having replaced Mick Mars in 2022. While John 5 has done a commendable job since joining the Crue – and has earned rave reviews from his bandmates – fans still yearn to see Mars back in the lineup.

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

After 41 years in Motley Crue, Mars’ 2022 split from the band was contentious. The guitarist accused his former bandmates of ripping him off financially, while Motley Crue vehemently denied the allegations.

Lawsuits were launched from both sides, and didn't come to a close until 2026. Health issues have affected Mars’ playing ability, one of the major contributing factors to his exit. A tour would be out of the question, but a one-off reunion show or residency could still be in play.

If all parties were on good terms, we could envision a double-guitarist lineup with both John 5 and Mick Mars delivering fiery rock riffs. Unfortunately, the current situation doesn’t make such an agreement likely. “I always try to put myself in Mick's shoes and I got nothing but love for that guy,” drummer Tommy Lee remarked in a 2026 interview. “I just wish it didn't get so sh—y. And unfortunately that's just the way things go when people are threatened or hurt.”

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Rage Against the Machine

Since their initial breakup in 2000, Rage Against the Machine has reunited a handful of times. Most recently, the band launched a tour in 2022 – after already being postponed by the COVID 19 pandemic – that had to be cut short.

Firebrand frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon on the second night of the trek, and somehow gutted out several more performances before ultimately canceling the remaining dates of the tour.

Fans hoped that Rage Against the Machine would make a triumphant return once their singer was healed, but instead the band broke up for a third time. “I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again,” drummer Brad Wilk wrote in a 2024 social media post. “I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

None of the members of Rage Against the Machine have given a clear reason as to why they broke up, beyond comments that the group was always volatile by nature.

Rumors have continually suggested that de la Rocha – who largely avoids the spotlight and prefers to focus his attention on activism – is the most difficult member to convince.

Guitarist Tom Morello continues to perform Rage Against the Machine material in his solo sets, and has also expressed hope that someday the band may return. For now, it seems much more like a dream than reality.

xpress Newspapers, Getty Images xpress Newspapers, Getty Images

The Police

It’s incredibly rare for a band to go out on top, but that’s exactly what the Police did in 1984. At their peak of fame and the height of their commercial success, the trio – made up of Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers – broke up.

Behind the scenes, battles over creative control had reached toxic levels. “The times when I came the closest to homicide, the times when it became absolutely critical that I choke the life out of [Sting], were when he would come over to me and tell me something about the hi-hat,” Copeland later admitted.

Still, something remarkable happened more than 20 years after the Police’s demise. Inspired by a sense of nostalgia, and wanting to celebrate their impressive catalog of material, the Police returned for an extended trek, which still ranks among the most successful reunion tours in rock history. So why won’t why ever do it again?

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

Sting has openly stated that the 2007-08 reunion tour was a one-time thing. "When the Police reunited, it had been long enough and it was the right time to do it,” he explained.

“Doing it again would just be gratuitous and that won't happen. But we did it, and everyone was happy that mum and dad got back together again and had one last fling."

By all accounts, the Police musicians get along well these days, even occasionally contributing to each other’s respective projects. That they are friends again only furthers their incentive to avoid another reunion.

As Copeland explained in a separate interview, the three rockers work best as buddies, not bandmates. “For entirely honorable reasons, mine, Sting and Andy's approach to music is different now," Copeland noted. "It means we get along great, so long as we don’t have to share a stage or a studio. We’ve all said to each other how much fun we’re having playing the Police’s music without having to deal with the other two pricks.”

Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images

Talking Heads

When Talking Heads broke up, it came as a shock to many people – among them, the band's members.

Frontman David Byrne infamously told a news outlet the group was over before discussing it with his bandmates. “As far as we're concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave,” drummer Chris Frantz told The Los Angeles Times in 1992.

Of course, there were plenty of warning signs. For years, Byrne had bristled with the rest of the band over Talking Heads' musical direction, as well as his ambitious artistic vision. “I think [the end] wasn’t handled well. It was kind of ugly,” Byrne admitted in 2023. “I have regrets on how that was handled. I don’t think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway.”

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

Byrne has adamantly rejected any attempts to get Talking Heads back together, reportedly turning down an $80 million offer for a reunion tour.

The singer has routinely stated he has no interest in becoming a nostalgia act, and has also suggested that the original magic that made the band great simply wouldn’t be there.

“There’s been a fair number of reunion records and tours. And some of them were probably pretty good. Not very many, but some of them are probably pretty good,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “But it’s pretty much impossible to recapture that [energy from] where you were at that time in your life.”

Ross Marino/Icon and Image, Getty Images Ross Marino/Icon and Image, Getty Images

The Smiths

Though they were only together for roughly five years, the Smiths' impact was mighty. The English rock group became one of the ‘80s most distinctive acts thanks to their pioneering brand of indie rock.

Hits like “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?” and “Big Mouth Strikes Again” made them hugely popular both in the U.K. and abroad. However, behind the scenes the band was splintering, especially the relationship between frontman Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr. The Smiths acrimoniously broke up in 1987.

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

In 2006, Morrissey told the BBC, “I would rather eat my own testicles than reform the Smiths, and that’s saying something for a vegetarian.” Two years later, the singer almost ate his words.

An unexpected meetup between Morrissey and Marr at a local pub turned into a long catch-up. Over the course of their conversation, the musicians pondered whether they could successfully restart the Smiths. “In that moment it seemed that with the right intention [a reunion] could actually be done and might even be great,” Marr later recalled.

The positive vibes only lasted a few days, as Morrissey cut off communication with Marr. More recently, Morrissey reportedly agreed to reunite the Smiths for a hefty sum in 2025. This time it was Marr who rejected the offer, insisting a reunion would never happen.

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sex Pistols

Notoriously wild punk pioneers the Sex Pistols only released a single album. Given the powder keg-like nature of the group, it’s amazing the world even got that.

The U.K. group was never built for longevity, instead destined to shock the masses, establish an uncompromising legacy, then shatter into pieces. Officially, the Sex Pistols broke up in 1978, ending a brief three year classic existence.

Then, in 1996, the punks unexpectedly announced their return, with John Lydon, Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock declaring they’d reunite for a tour. The band made no secret about their motivation. “We’ve found a common cause, and that’s your money,” Lydon remarked at a press conference announcing the tour.

When a reporter suggested a reunion tour was very non-punk, Lydon fired back: “We invented punk. We write the rules, and you follow. Not the other way around.” The tour proved massively successful, and the Sex Pistols later returned for more shows in 2002 and 2007. Still, discourse within the group was toxic and despite continual fan demand, the members have insisted there will not be another reunion.

Why It (Probably) Won’t Happen:

The relationship between Jones and Lydon, never healthy even in the best of days, has reportedly deteriorated far beyond repair.

The men claimed they were ready to kill themselves, or each other, following their last reunion trek – and that was before the discourse surrounding the Sex Pistols TV series. In 2022, director Danny Boyle released the show Pistol, based on Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Lydon was irate, saying the series was “disrespectful,” made without his consent and alleging that the Sex Pistols had “become the property of Mickey f---ing Mouse.”

The singer took his former bandmates to court, but a judge ruled against him. During this time, Lydon’s wife, Nora Foster, died following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the singer, none of his former bandmates reached out to express their condolences. “The dirt that they unloaded on me in a time where I was in real serious grief … No, I cannot forget about that,” the singer declared in a 2026 interview, adding that the odds of a Sex Pistols reunion were “in the minus infinities.” The other members have continued touring with singer Frank Carter, a lineup Lydon has dismissed as “karaoke.”