As Journey heads into their final leg of their 2026 tour, keyboardist Jonathan Cain is again teasing the possibility of something special.

The trek, dubbed the Final Frontier tour, is currently scheduled to wrap on Nov. 28 at San Francisco’s Chase Center. It’s the conclusion to a massive 100 show run for the Journey, which has taken them all over North America. The band has been non-committal regarding new dates that could stretch into 2027. Regardless, Cain is predicting that the show in San Francisco – where Journey got started more than 50 years ago – will be special.

“It’ll be fitting to end there for sure,” Cain noted during a conversation with The Independent. “Who knows who’s going to show up? I don’t know. There might be a reunion of sorts, I hope.”

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Cain’s comments, naturally, have fans hoping to see Journey’s classic era vocalist Steve Perry reunite with the group. Earlier this year, Cain revealed that the band invited Perry to join them “at any one of” their tour dates. Perry soon responded with a statement that said rumors about him rejoining Journey were “simply not true.”

Jonathan Cain Is Leaving Journey After the Final Frontier Tour Ends

Cain has already announced that the Final Frontier tour will be his last with Journey. During his conversation with The Independent, the keyboardist admitted “the future kind of remains up in the air” in terms of what’s next.

“I’m not nearly done with what I want to do,” he remarked. “I think there’s many great opportunities in the future. Whether or not it’s with everybody that’s here right now, I’m not certain.”