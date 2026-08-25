Bachman-Turner Overdrive Announces 2027 Tour Dates
Bachman-Turner Overdrive has announced new tour dates, their first, for 2027.
More than two dozen U.S. dates have been added to the band's schedule on the No Speed Limit Tour.
These will be the group's first shows since pulling off the road in fall 2025.
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"I was a rock 'n' roll child at 14 after quitting classical violin and seeing Elvis on TV," said Randy Bachman in a press release announcing the tour.
"I feel fortunate and amazed to tour the first half of 2026 with Burton Cummings as the Guess Who – it's exciting to see all the zillions of fans everywhere grooving once again to those hits.
"And now, I also get to tour across the U.S. with BTO as we announce our No Speed Limit Tour for next year! I'm thankful to all the rockers who keep on rockin' and inspire me!"
Where Is Bachman-Turner Overdrive Performing in 2027?
Bachman-Turner Overdrive will launch their 2027 tour on Jan. 7 in Orlando.
Over the next 10 weeks, they will perform in San Antonio, Tucson, Nashville and Des Moines, before ending with a date on March 20 in Carlton, Minnesota.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive includes Bachman; his son Tal Bachman on guitar; daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums; Lance Lapointe on bass; and Brent Knudsen on guitar.
You can see Bachman-Turner Overdrive's No Speed Limit Tour U.S. tour dates for 2027 below.
When Did the Guess Who Reunite?
Bachman and singer Cummings just wrapped up a tour as the Guess Who. The shows marked their first as the band in 23 years.
They played 35 concerts across North America starting in May; the tour concluded this past weekend with a show in Vancouver.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive, No Speed Limit Tour 2027 U.S. Tour
January 7 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
January 8 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
January 10 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall
January 11 - Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre
January 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
January 15 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa
January 17 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center
January 19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
January 21 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank Of America Performing Arts Center
January 23 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
January 24 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
January 26 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center For The Arts
February 27 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino Xcite Center
February 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
March 2 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
March 3 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
March 5 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 6 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center
March 9 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
March 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
March 12 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 13 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort The Pavilion
March 15 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
March 16 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater
March 18 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom
March 20 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci