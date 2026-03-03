The Guess Who have announced the long awaited North America tour dates for their ongoing reunion.

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will also open the latest dates for their Takin' it Back outing, which join 12 previously announced Canadian shows. The U.S. run begins June 25 in Shakopee, Minnesota and is currently set to continue through Aug. 22 in Seattle, Washington.. Tickets go on sale Friday (Mar. 6) and a presale will begin Wednesday (Mar. 4).

Details are available at the band's official website and you can see all of the currently confirmed tour information below.

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings first revealed their plans to go back out under the Guess Who name almost a year ago. The pair had gone through a legal fight to reclaim the rights to tour under that banner, filing an initial lawsuit in late 2023.

In April of 2024, Cummings leveled up and made an unprecedented move, pulling the performance rights to his songs, to prevent anyone -- including the version of the Guess Who that was out on tour playing without any original members -- from performing that material.

It effectively made it impossible for the then-current lineup of the band to continue touring because of the severe financial penalties that they'd face if they played the Guess Who songs (a substantial stack of the catalog) written by Cummings. By September of that same year, the lawsuit had been settled.

The Road to the Reunion

Bachman signaled that they were making serious plans to move forward with Guess Who reunion shows during a March 2025 interview.

“[Burton is] finishing up his stuff this year, I’m finishing up my BTO stuff,” he told American Songwriter. “And we have a plan for 2026 to be the Guess Who, where … we do a set list of about 30 hit songs, and it’s probably gonna be a two- or three-hour Springsteen kind of marathonic show. And we’re all geared to do that in 2026. It’ll be the unveiling of ‘The Guess Who are back.’”

Happily, all of their hard work and legal strife paid off. They played their first concerts together in 23 years, starting with a show in Niagara Falls at the end of January. Their most recent performance happened in Hollywood, Fla. on Mar. 1.

READ MORE: The Guess Who Launches Reunion Tour

“It’s surreal in many ways,” Bachman shared with Rolling Stone, reflecting on the experience of the Niagara Falls concert. “Our songs have become the soundtracks to peoples' lives. We look out from the stage and they know every word of them.”

The Guess Who 2026 Tour Dates

May 26 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre=

May 27 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre=

May 29 – Laval, QC – Place Bell=

May 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena=

June 1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum=

June 2 – London, ON – Canada Life Place=

June 5 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre=

June 6 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre=

June 8 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome=

June 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place=

June 25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

June 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

June 28 – Cuyahoga, OH – Blossom Music Center *

June 30 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

July 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *

July 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

July 5 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 7 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

July 8 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

July 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

July 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City *=

July 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC *

July 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *=

July 17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

July 19 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest ^=

August 6 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *

August 8 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

August 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *

August 12 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *=

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *=

August 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

August 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

August 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Pacific National Exhibition ^!=

*newly announced U.S. dates

^ festival date

= Non LN Date

! Tickets for this show will be on sale at a later date