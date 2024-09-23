Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

For the more casual fan, Journey may feel like a band that begins and ends with Steve Perry. But long-term followers already know what this list of lineup changes confirms: Journey has a deep history outside of that familiar era.

After all, Perry was only part of Journey for roughly a decade over two stints between 1978-98. Current singer Arnel Pineda has long since passed the 10-year mark, continuing a stint that began with the platinum-selling No. 5 smash Revelation in 2008. Journey also issued three early albums with Gregg Rolie as their principal singer, as well as two more with Steve Augeri in the '00s.

Those periods hardly matched the commercial heights of Journey's early '80s era, however, when a reworked Perry-fronted lineup with Jonathan Cain propelled 1981's Escape to 10-times platinum sales. Frontiers then sold more than six million copies in the U.S. Journey had already piled up three consecutive triple-platinum successes on projects in which Perry shared vocal duties with Rolie.

Drummer Aynsley Dunbar was an important early contributor on a quartet of '70s Journey albums into the Perry era before Steve Smith took over. Smith was replaced by Deen Castronovo, who in turn succeeded Smith all over again. Randy Jackson of American Idol fame had two stints in the band, while several others only had brief turns – including George Tickner, Robert Fleischman and Jeff Scott Soto.

Neal Schon remained a stalwart presence through every different version, album and tour. He's also participated in related offshoot bands like Hardline and Bad English – both of which included Castronovo. Other notable splinter groups have featured original bassist Ross Valory, Rolie and Smith, among others. We explore them all in the following comprehensive guide to Journey lineup changes.

