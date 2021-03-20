Sting Regrets Emotion of Police Reunion Tour

Sting says he wouldn't have taken part in the Police reunion tour of 2007 and 2008 if he’d known how he was going to feel at the end.

The road trip with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland was well-received and became one of the highest-grossing tours of the time. But the frontman recently told Reader’s Digest (via MusicNews.com) that he hadn’t predicted how it would finish up.

“At the time I labelled the tour an exercise in nostalgia,” Sting said. “That was simply how I felt and is still how I feel today. I think it’s OK to be honest about your feelings and that was the way it went for me.” He added: “That’s not a slight on the people I was with or the way things panned out, it’s just how I saw it by the end, and let’s be honest, that’s not how I wanted to remember it. If I thought that would be the emotion I’d be leaving with, I wouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

He said he preferred the freedom of being a solo artist, continuing: “It’s not a power thing at all, it’s just about producing exactly the brand and style of music that feels right for you. Music, in every form, is a collaborative process, but never more so than in a band, where you have to consider other people almost more than you do yourself.”

In 2019 drummer Copeland said that, while he and his bandmates had enjoyed the tour, no one felt the need to regroup for another. “Right now it's just so great to hang with my buddies, who are like brothers, without clouding it with the issue," he explained. "The issue is that although we're very proud of the music we made and very proud of the impact of the band, it was very difficult. The music each of us makes in our own world now is very wonderful and rewarding. We know that when we go in that rehearsal room together we're going to start screaming at each other again, and I'd rather laugh.”

Police Albums Ranked