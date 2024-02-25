Billy Joel and Sting Kick Off Joint Tour: Set Lists and Video

Billy Joel and Sting kicked off their co-headlining tour on Saturday at Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium, delivering dozens of hits and joining each other onstage for a pair of duets.

You can see both set lists and video from the show below.

Sting opened the night with a 16-song set split between his solo catalog and the Police's discography. Joel joined him on his first song, "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," and his 44/876 collaborator Shaggy accompanied him on a performance of "Englishman in New York" off 1987's ... Nothing Like the Sun.

Joel took the stage next, powering through a 24-song set packed with classics, including "My Life," "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)," "New York State of Mind," "Only the Good Die Young," The River of Dreams," "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" and many more. The Piano Man played his new single, "Turn the Lights Back On," for the third time ever, and he covered the Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" early in the set. Sting also repaid Joel's favor by joining him for a performance of "Big Man on Mulberry Street" off 1986's The Bridge.

READ MORE: Here’s Who Billy Joel Originally Wanted to Sing His New Song

Joel and Sting will continue performing together intermittently throughout the year, with their next joint show scheduled for April 13 at San Diego's Petco Park. Joel has more than a dozen tour dates booked through the end of the year, with support from Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Chris Isaak at various locations. Sting also has a rigorous touring schedule that will bring him to Europe from May through August.

Watch Sting and Billy Joel Play 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic' in Tampa

Watch Billy Joel and Sting Play 'Big Man on Mulberry Street' in Tampa

Watch Billy Joel Play 'Turn the Lights Back On' in Tampa

Watch Sting and Shaggy Play 'Englishman in New York' in Tampa

Sting, 2/24/24, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

1. "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" (with Billy Joel)

2. "Message in a Bottle"

3. "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You"

4. "Englishman in New York" (with Shaggy)

5. "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"

6. "Spirits in the Material World"

7. "Fields of Gold"

8. "Brand New Day"

9. "Heavy Cloud No Rain"

10. "Shape of my Heart" (with snippet of Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams")

11. "Walking on the Moon"

12. "So Lonely" (with snippet of Bob Marley and the Wailers' "No Woman, No Cry")

13. "Desert Rose"

14. "King of Pain"

15. "Every Breath You Take"

16. "Roxanne"

Billy Joel, 2/24/24, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

1. "My Life"

2. "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)"

3. "Vienna"

4. "Start Me Up"

5. "An Innocent Man"

6. "The Lion Sleeps Tonight"

7. "The Longest Time"

8. "Turn the Lights Back On"

9. "Big Man on Mulberry Street" (with Sting)

10. "Don't Ask Me Why"

11. "New York State of Mind"

12. "The Downeaster 'Alexa'"

13. "Allentown"

14. "Sometimes a Fantasy"

15. "Only the Good Die Young"

16. "The River of Dreams" (with "River Deep, Mountain High" interlude)

17. "Nessun dorma"

18. "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant"

19. "Piano Man"

20. "We Didn't Start the Fire"

21. "Uptown Girl"

22. "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me"

23. "Big Shot"

24. "You May Be Right" (with Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" interlude)