The body horror subgenre traces back to Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein and to the many films the book has inspired over the decades.

But the idea of horrific body transformation, in one form or another and with deep roots in its psychological effects, has grown in popularity and has taken on various other contours in recent decades, as shown in the list below of the Top 10 Body Horror Films.

Whether it's box office hits, low-key independent films or any of David Cronenberg's experiments in the field, body horror has a shared motif: man's anxiety over his mortality and the loss of identity and existence at its core. These 10 films explore the terrors from within.

10. 'The Substance' (2024)

Demi Moore stars as an aging celebrity who injects herself with a mysterious drug that spawns a "younger, more beautiful, more perfect" version from her back. The catch is the two bodies must swap places each week to regenerate. Soon, the new body wants complete control. The Substance is smart, subversive, and, most of all, disturbing.

9. 'Altered States' (1980)

Ken Russell's film version of Paddy Chayefsky's novel Altered States, based on real-life sensory deprivation research, centers on a psychopathologist (William Hurt) who uses a flotation tank to conduct experiments on himself. His physical transformations eventually lead to devolution (he becomes a caveman during one session). Unsettling.

8. 'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1989)

Shinya Tsukamoto's debut feature is a 67-minute, black-and-white horrorscape about a man whose body unexpectedly begins to turn into metal. If that wasn't enough, he also starts fantasizing about having sex using his new metal appendages. Tetsuo: The Iron Man is visually and aurally disquieting, rooted in the avant-garde. So is the sequel.

7. 'Re-Animator' (1985)

It's easy to laugh along with Stuart Gordon's 1985 film based on an H.P. Lovecraft story, but Re-Animator never strays from its horror center. This is essentially a Frankenstein-inspired rewrite about a medical student reviving the dead, with some modern twists — like the scene where a severed head performs oral sex on a woman tied to a table.

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6. 'Titane' (2021)

A little girl is severely injured in a car accident, resulting in a titanium plate placed in her head. Years later, she becomes sexually fixated on the cars she's hired to model. The inventive Titane is many things, but mostly it's a story of female empowerment by provocative director Julia Ducournau, who uses sex as both a weapon and a catalyst.

5. 'The Fly' (1986)

David Cronenberg retrofits the 1958 monster movie The Fly as a modern body horror film that continues the director's exploration of identity and displacement. Jeff Goldblum plays a scientist whose teleportation experiments go awry, transforming him into a gooey fly creature. The increasingly horrifying makeup effects won an Academy Award.

4. 'Under the Skin' (2014)

Scarlett Johansson has one of her best roles as an alien who comes to Earth to study humans. She takes the form of a woman and proceeds to seduce several men, whom she engulfs in a mysterious liquid. Under the Skin, directed and cowritten by Jonathan Glazer, is thoughtful science fiction and an oblique meditation on the human condition.

3. 'Eraserhead' (1978)

David Lynch's feature debut still stuns decades later and remains a pivotal work of independent film. Jack Nance stars as a meek, high-coiffed factory worker in an industrial wasteland whose girlfriend gives birth to a deformed child. Eraserhead is shocking, funny and unnerving, filled with sumptuous, indelible black-and-white images.

2. 'Videodrome' (1983)

David Cronenberg's long history of body horror began with 1975's Shivers and includes genre classics like The Brood, Dead Ringers, Crash and others. It reached its apex with 1983's Videodrome, about a TV station that taps into broadcasts of torture and murder for ratings before becoming a gruesome dissection of the media's role in society.

1. 'The Thing' (1982)

Based on the 1938 novella Who Goes There? by John W. Campbell Jr., which was also the basis for the 1951 film The Thing From Another World, John Carpenter's 1982 update retains the premise — isolated researchers in Antarctica discover an extraterrestrial that takes on the form of any living creature — but then accelerates the action and horror. As much a study of the human condition (once the alien begins to assimilate and adapt to its surroundings, all trust among the team is shattered) as it is a bloody great horror film, The Thing is expert filmmaking coupled with an examination of deteriorating identity in the most extreme of conditions. Nobody is safe, not even the dogs. Suspenseful, thrilling and terrifying, The Thing epitomizes body horror's many-layered complexities.