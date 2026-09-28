Rod Stewart has confirmed a new round of tour dates dubbed The Final Encore after suddenly halting shows in 2026 tour to deal with a heart issue.

"Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce that next year will be my last tour ever, ever," Stewart said in an official statement on Monday (Sept. 28). "I'm not retiring, but this will be the last rock 'n' roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me and hopefully I've given you something in return."

Stewart's newly confirmed shows are with Howard Jones. A complete list of upcoming dates, cities and venues is below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. For Rod Stewart tickets and more information, go to his official website.

When Does Rod Stewart's Next Tour Begin?

Stewart still had 15 stops through mid-September when he canceled an Aug. 9 concert in Cincinnati, citing "an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention." By all accounts, Stewart quickly recovered from the procedure, which involved the "routine" insertion of a coronary stent.

READ MORE: 24 Classic Rock Artists Who've Postponed or Canceled 2026 Shows

He'd already confirmed five U.S. concerts spanning March through September 2027. But the former Faces frontman has been hinting at plans to slow down for quite some time: His most recent dates, after all, were called the One Last Time Tour.

Rod Stewart's 60 years as a touring act included a breakout tenure in the Faces. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) Rod Stewart's 60 years as a touring act included a breakout tenure in the Faces. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

Those shows began in 2024 – and things went smoothly until this summer. Stewart canceled a string of shows in his Las Vegas residency after suffering a nagging sinus infection. A subsequent performance in San Diego was also scrubbed because of laryngitis. In June, he needed oxygen after nearly fainting onstage during a stop in Utah.

What comes next for Stewart is still unclear. "I'm touring the U.K. next year, doing the O2, and that'll probably be it, I think," he recently said on a British sports-chat radio program. "I'll have to do something new – come on your show more often, maybe."

Facebook / @RodStewart Facebook / @RodStewart

Rod Stewart's 2027 Tour Dates

3/8 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

3/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

3/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *

4/27 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *

4/29 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *

5/4 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena *

5/6 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *

5/11 – London, UK @ The O2 *

5/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *

5/29 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome *

6/1 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena *

6/3 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome *

6/6 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *

6/9 – Helsinki, Finland @ Veikkaus Arena *

6/11 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla *

6/13 – Trondheim, Norway @ Sverresborg *

6/15 – Bergen, Norway @ Plenen *

6/18 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sportsarena *

6/20 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle *

6/22 – Pula, Croatia @ Pula Arena *

6/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena *

7/20 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena *

7/22 – Locarno, Switzerland @ Piazza Grande *

7/24 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena *

9/2-3 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* - Confirmed 'Final Encore' shows with Howard Jones