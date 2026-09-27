Sammy Hagar brought his Best of All Worlds shows to an end on Saturday night with a performance at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Hagar initially launched the Van Halen-focused trek in 2024. The concerts were designed as a way to celebrate the band’s incredible catalog of music and lasting legacy within rock. “This is for the people,” Hagar said at the tour’s launch. “This is the 'thank you' tour, for all of the fans who followed us for all of those years and have been waiting 20 years for some other kind of a reunion -- my era, anyway, for sure."

What began as a nationwide tour then transitioned into a series of residencies in Las Vegas. Along the entire run, Hagar stayed true to his goal – presenting classic tunes from his era with Van Halen, as well as the David Lee Roth years, while also mixing in material from other parts of his impressive career.

What Did Sammy Hagar Play in His Final ‘Best of All Worlds’ Show?

"All good things must come to an end," Hagar wrote to social media shortly before the performance, adding that this run included "some of the best and most fun shows ever."

Considering this was his Best of All Worlds finale, Hagar opened the show with his appropriately-titled "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." From there, he launched into a pair of Van Halen tunes -- "Why Can't This Be Love" (from 1986's 5150), followed by "Top of the World" (off of 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge).

Other highlights from the night included such Van Halen classics a Right Now" and "Panama." The Red Rocker also mixed in the Montrose tune "Bad Motor Scooter," and his beloved solo hit "I Can't Drive 55."

READ MORE: What Songs Has Sammy Hagar Left Out of His Van Halen-Focused Shows?

At the end of the closing song "Eagles Fly," Hagar joined his bandmates Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff for a triumphant last bow. The full set list from the closing Best of All Worlds show can be found below.

What Will Sammy Hagar Do Next?

After spending two years focusing on Van Halen material, Hagar says he’s ready to dive deeper into his solo work.

"I'm kinda done with being the Van Halen guy," the Red Rocker recently admitted to radio host Eddie Trunk, while also conceding he’ll "always keep some of it” in his sets.

"I've got so much Montrose, those are great songs and fun stuff, I've got fans that have been following me since then,” he continued. “You know, the red album [1977's Sammy Hagar], the red rocker era, pre-Van Halen, the Geffen years. ...I want to do so many things, I don't want to just go out there and just do Van Halen. But Mike and I are kind of obligated. I like it, but I feel like I owe my old fans more than that."

Sammy Hagar, Sept. 26, 2026 'Best of All Worlds' Set List

1. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight."

2. "Why Can't This Be Love"

3. "Top of the World"

4. "Bad Motor Scooter"

5. "Best of Both Worlds"

6. "Mine All Mine"

7. "Humans Being"

8. "5150"

9. "Love Walks In"

10. "Right Now"

11. "Cabo Wabo"

12. "Mas Tequila"

13. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

14. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love"

15. "Satch Boogie"

16. "Panama"

17. "Heavy Metal"

18. "I Can't Drive 55"

19. "Eagles Fly"