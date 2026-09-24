Grace Under Pressure: Watch Rush’s Anika Nilles Handle a Drum Stick Mishap with Ease

Anika Nilles has already proven she can handle life in the hot seat, stepping in for the late and legendary Neil Peart in Rush on the band's current Fifty Something reunion tour.

During the group's first night (Sept. 24) in San Antonio, she added an extra set of stripes. Nilles experienced a moment that's high on the list of drummer nightmares -- she had a stick that went rogue, flying out of her hand and quickly going out of sight.

It happened at quite an inopportune time too, as she was in the midst of the spotlight drum fill section of "Tom Sawyer," which has been cited by many fans as one of the hardest pieces of Rush music to get right on the drums.

But it was such a split-second moment, had it not been for video and the modern technology portal we call YouTube, chances are good that many fans in attendance at Frost Bank Center might not have noticed. Seemingly as soon as the stick left her hand, she suddenly had another one as a replacement. It was no problem and handled in a very impressive fashion, as you can see in the video below (watch starting around 3:12) from CantFenceThisIn.

Watch Anika Nilles Handle a Drum Stick Mishap With Ease

How Did Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Respond?

In the moment, both Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were watching as Nilles blazed through the section and even when the stick incident happened, there was no visible sign of anything other than full support. Eventually, as the song came to a close, the pair just leaned in close to each other, as they've done previously, with the guitarist making his usual silly face at the drummer.

The fan reaction was similarly positive, with Reddit user Beholdenyeti posting a thread about the "Tom Sawyer" moment at the San Antonio gig, noting, "Anika hit the drums a little TOO hard tonight."

"I was just there, saw that and as a drummer I couldn’t believe the recovery. Incredible stuff, incredible show! LONG LIVE RUSH," Mr_Ch4ng added.

"Good Lord her reaction time after losing that stick is incredible. And talk about the worst spot for that to happen!," davepbass pointed out.

Adding additional color, a couple of fans shared that Lifeson "was laughing with her" and the "three of them were grinning like mad" after the song wrapped.

Rush is Having Fun on the 'Fifty Something' Tour

There've been no shortage of light-hearted moments during the ongoing run, which began in June. The chemistry between Niles, Lee and Lifeson developed quickly and has been a lot of fun to watch -- and she quickly fell in with the group's trademark humor.

Her nightly pranks on Lee and Lifeson during the closing seconds of "Working Man" have become a thing to look for and fans have been fairly obsessive, documenting them as they occur. She's offered the pair a bag of chips, pretended to read a newspaper, taken a selfie with the two members -- and even brought back legendary Rush character, "The Bag."

READ MORE: Anika Nilles' Onstage Pranks Prove She's Settled in With Rush

The band will be back on stage in San Antonio Friday evening (Sept. 25) as the Fifty Something tour resumes for the final concert of September. They'll move into October with further shows in Houston, Denver and Seattle and will keep a fairly busy schedule through mid-December.

Their 2026 road work wraps up Dec. 17 in Vancouver. Rush will then head overseas less than a month later to start off 2027 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.