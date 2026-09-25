With Sammy Hagar's decision to move on from Van Halen-focused concerts, we're taking a look at what he has – and hasn't – performed during his Best of All Worlds run.

The trek initially kicked off in 2024 with performances across North America. Hagar later took the shows international, then embarked on a series of successful residencies in Las Vegas.

According to setlist.fm, Hagar and bandmates Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani have played and average of 18 songs per show. Of that, 11 tunes usually come from the Van Halen catalog, with the rest filled in from Hagar’s solo career, Montrose, Chickenfoot and other various releases.

Which Roth-Era Van Halen Songs Has Sammy Hagar Been Performing?

First, let's address the obvious: despite a clear reverence for all of Van Halen’s catalog, Sammy hasn't been dipping too deep into the David Lee Roth era. That, of course, is no surprise. The schism between Van Halen’s two classic frontmen is well chronicled. Still, we should give Hagar some credit — while he’s never played classic hits like “Hot for Teacher” and “Jamie’s Cryin’,” he hasn’t completely omitted the band’s early years from his set lists. Instead, Sammy has mixed memorable Roth-era tunes into every show, with “Jump,” “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love” among the most played.

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Panama' During the Best of All Worlds Tour

When it comes to his own Van Halen material, Hagar has made some notable choices. “Dreams,” the classic track from 1986’s 5150, has not been played during this tour. The song’s notoriously high register has made it difficult to mix into live shows, a challenge Hagar faced even before the Best of All Worlds trek. Still, Hagar has routinely rearranged the tune with his solo band, placing it in a lower register and performing it as an acoustic song. For the Best of All Worlds, he’s just ignored it entirely.

What Sammy Hagar Has Left Out of His Best of All Worlds Sets

Hagar has largely stuck to the hits during this run, as you'd expect from this type of tour. While that means fans have generally heard most of their beloved tracks, it's also left out deep cut favorites like “Get Up," "A.F.U. (Naturally Wired)" and "Sucker in a 3 Piece." Even memorably, yet arguably less heralded singles – such as “Feels So Good” and “Black and Blue” – have remained absent from the set lists.

READ MORE: All 48 Sammy Hagar-Era Van Halen Songs Ranked

Interestingly, Hagar also seems to have abandoned material from his final studio album with Van Halen, 1995’s Balance. The LP’s lead single, "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do),” has never been performed. Meanwhile, “The Seventh Seal” and “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” have not been played since 2024 (the latter only in Japan). “Amsterdam” is the only Balance song to make it into a set list after the initial run of Best of All Worlds dates, and even it hasn’t been performed live since May of 2025.

What's Next for Sammy Hagar?

As Hagar looks ahead, he admits he's "done with being the Van Halen guy." "I mean, I'll always keep some of it in my show," Hagar recently told radio host Eddie Trunk. "But originally, the Best of All Worlds tour with Joe Satriani, was supposed to only be once and that was in 2024. But it was so damn successful that we got the [Las Vegas] residency, which is what I really wanted."

Hagar is planning to take some time off before embarking on his next tour, which will likely focus on his solo material and Montrose tunes. "No tour next year, as of this point," he told Trunk. "It's certainly not going to be a Best of All Worlds type tour."