Asia released a video for the track “Arcadia,” taken from their upcoming album Indigo, which arrives Nov. 6

The British prog supergroup’s 14th LP follows 2014’s Gravitas and features co-founder Geoff Downes along with recent recruits Harry Whitley (bass, lead vocals), John Mitchell (guitar) and Virgil Donati (drums).

Indigo already has strong links with Asia’s past, containing some of late frontman John Wetton’s final compositions – “Tattoo Indigo (Parts 2 & 3)” featuring a guest appearance by Mike Portnoy, and “Chesapeake Bay” starring former member Steve Howe – but, as Downes explained, the new single represents another link.

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“The original idea for ‘Arcadia’ was that it was going to be the title of the third Asia album, which we later decided to change to Astra,” he said. “However, the word and concept has always been around us, and there have been many suggestions over the years to write a song about it. So here we are in 2026, 40 years later, and we've finally managed to bring it into being.

“Arcadia is a historical Greek region, depicted as an idyllic pastoral place free from the outside world. Our song symbolizes a retreat from everyday life – an escape if you like to a quieter place, something that we all need to do from time to time.”

Watch Asia's ‘Arcadia' Video

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Downes and Wetton had begun writing the album in 2015, but Wetton’s cancer diagnosis halted progress. He died in 2017. “It was always in my mind that… it would be a shame not to finish off some of these songs and finally release them as part of an Asia album,” Downes said.

“In 2023, when the tribute concert for John took place, I was so encouraged by the response to Asia’s music that I viewed this as the perfect opportunity.”

Describing Indigo as “a joy to make,” he added: “I forged a close writing relationship with Harry, and I felt how great it was to be working with someone who had very similar musical influences and taste once again, just as I did with John.

“I feel that this is one of our best albums to date. The songs are deep in musicality, with a powerful and original performance, dynamics, and strong lyrical undertones.”