Metallica launched their Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday night (Oct. 1), and they began the highly-anticipated concert in true metal fashion.

Fans attending the band’s opening night were initially welcomed with a vibrant display, which you can see footage of below. Inside the Sphere, the venue's state-of-the-art walls were adorned with images of flags from around the globe, representing the metal giants' worldwide fanbase.

As the seconds ticked towards the concert’s start, AC/DC’s “It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)” blared over the Sphere's 1,600 speakers. It was followed by Ennio Morricone’s "The Ecstasy of Gold,” Metallica’s traditional concert intro for over 40 years.

At approximately 8:45PM local time, the performance began – and Metallica was sure to make their Sphere debut instantly memorable.

What Was Metallica’s First Song at the Sphere?

After showing picturesque, sweeping images of the countryside, the Sphere's screen acted like it glitched and turned off. At this point, the entire venue was dark. That's when Metallica came out of the gates firing with a rendition of "Battery," the opening song from their legendary 1986 album Master of Puppets.

READ MORE: How Metallica Crafted a Metal Masterpiece in 'Master of Puppets'

During ferocious tune, the band projected a reverse image from behind the stage onto the Sphere's screen, making it like the audience was looking back at itself while watching the the metal mayhem.

Watch fan-shot footage of Metallica's Sphere performance of "Battery" below. We’ll have a full recap of Metallica’s debut concert at the Sphere published after the show’s conclusion.

How Long Is Metallica’s Sphere Residency Running?

Metallica’s Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere will continue through March 2027. The band will play on Thursday and Saturday nights during each weekend of the 24-performance stay. Metallica has also promised that each weekend will feature no repeat set lists. A list of the remaining residency dates can be found below.

In addition to their Sphere shows, Metallica has announced North American tour dates stretching into next summer.

Metallica, ‘Life Burns Faster' at the Sphere Las Vegas Dates

October 3, 2026

October 8, 2026

October 10, 2026

October 15, 2026

October 17, 2026

October 22, 2026

October 24, 2026

October 29, 2026

October 31, 2026

November 5, 2026

November 7, 2026

January 28, 2027

January 30, 2027

February 4, 2027

February 6, 2027

February 18, 2027

February 20, 2027

February 25, 2027

February 27, 2027

March 4, 2027

March 6, 2027

March 11, 2027

March 13, 2027