Def Leppard Announce Massive 2027 North American Tour

Def Leppard will return to North America for an extensive 2027 tour next spring.

Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts are also part of the upcoming outing, which kicks off March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. There are 45 dates booked for the run, which is currently set to conclude July 2 in Indianapolis.

You can see the complete tour itinerary below.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Fan Club presale beginning on Monday, October 12 at 10 am local followed by a CITI and Verizon presale for the U.S. dates on Monday, October 12 at 12 pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 16 at 10am local time at Livenation.com.

When Will the New Def Leppard Album Be Released?

The Sheffield hard rock legends released "Rejoice," a new single, in the early part of 2026 as they were getting set to launch their latest Las Vegas residency.

As Phil Collen told UCR earlier this summer, they've continued to use every spare moment to work on a forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2027. They've drawn on a lot of different inspirations as they've been working on new music, including a familiar source.

"What we've been doing now, I mean, the last album [Diamond Star Halos] was amazing. We did it during COVID," he said in late July. "Me and Joe [Elliott] had a best time ever, just sending ideas. But we always wanted to be Queen. What Queen would do, you know. John Deacon writes 'Another One Bites the Dust,' but everyone puts everything into it."

READ MORE: How 'Another One Bites the Dust' Became Surprisingly Heavy

"So, what Queen would do, you know, they would let Freddie Mercury take the stage and go, 'Okay, we're gonna put all this stuff in.' You know, Roger Taylor doing all these high vocals and everyone put everything into other people's songs, but it still had that Queen mark to it. But it also had something different. So we've started doing something like that and I think this album's really diverse, the one we're doing right now."

They've Got a Lot of Songs

As Elliott revealed in early July, the good news is that they're not thin on material for the upcoming record. They had about 18 songs in their working list, though he stressed that not all of them would make the final track listing.

“[W]e’ve kind of got nearly two albums,” he explained. “We’re gonna pick and choose which 10 or 11 we think are the right ones… we've got some great songs – very varied.”

The band has been tackling the album duties in unusual places as well, going so far as to set up a studio in the basement in Las Vegas while they were in town for the residency. It's been a busy year, just generally. They played more shows overseas, including further dates with their 2025 tour mates Extreme.

They'll finish out the current year on the road as well, with shows in October and November in a number of overseas territories, including Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. U.S. fans can catch a warmup date Oct. 15 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts 2027 Tour Dates

March 2, 2027 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

March 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

March 7, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 9, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2027 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Vidéotron

March 13, 2027 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 17, 2027 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 19, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 21, 2027 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 23, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

March 25, 2027 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 27, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 29, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 31, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 13, 2027 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 16, 2027 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 18, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 20, 2027 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena

April 22, 2027 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

April 24, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 26, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

April 29, 2027 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

May 1, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

May 5, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

May 7, 2027 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 9, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 11, 2027 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena

May 14, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 16, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

May 29, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

June 1, 2027 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 3, 2027 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

June 5, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

June 7, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

June 9, 2027 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

June 11, 2027 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

June 13, 2027 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 17, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 19, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 21, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

June 23, 2027 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 25, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 30, 2027 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 2, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse