Journey’s Deen Castronovo Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’ During Show

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo suffered an unspecified medical emergency during the band's Thursday night concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Local sports reporter Eric Bailey posted video from the show, explaining that Castronovo was helped off the stage just two songs into a concert at the BOK Center.

"We're going to see what happens as this progresses,” keyboardist/guitarist Jonathan Cain explained (as reported by Tulsa World). “It's an unfortunate situation. We're very sorry. We're hoping it's only a delay, but please — I'm sorry. Don't worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”

Shortly thereafter, guitarist Neal Schon came out with an update on Castronovo. "He's heading to the hospital. We're going to continue the concert, and Deen's tech, his drum tech, is going to sit in with us tonight," he explained in a video shared by The Hair Metal Guru. "Please give a big hand for (longtime Journey drum tech) Steve Toomey. We'll be back in about 15 minutes. We love you all; we're really sorry about the inconvenience."

When the show did restart, singer Arnel Pineda offered an encouraging report. "We ask for your prayers for our brother Deen Castronovo. He's gonna be fine. Too much Gatorade."

Later in the evening, Schon concurred with Pineda's optimism: "This concert's for Deen tonight. I'd love you all to pray for him. Everybody's been going through a lot. I think he's going to be fine."

This is a developing story which will be updated as needed.