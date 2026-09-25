An emotional one-minute trailer for Black Sabbath’s final show movie focuses on the crowd’s passion for the band and Ozzy Osbourne’s gratitude to them all.

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning will open in theaters on Oct. 28 and documents the events of Jul. 5, 2025, when the band and a host of guest stars played at Birmingham’s Villa Park weeks before Osbourne’s death.

The venue’s 44,000 tickets sold out quickly after release, while over five million people watched the live stream, raising more than $11 million for charity.

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“There’s never been a precedent for a show like this,” a voiceover announces, before Sharon Osbourne is heard saying: “He was told he probably wouldn’t make it through the show. He said, ‘No, I’m doing it. Whatever happens happens.’”

The key moment is the entire stadium singing along to Osbourne's solo classic “I’m Coming Home,” after which he tears up and tells them, “You have no idea how I feel.” The clip ends with him saying, “God bless each and every one of you. I love you all.”

‘Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning’ Trailer

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In a statement, producers said: “The film highlights the historic day with performances from Ozzy, Black Sabbath, and some of the most influential names in rock, along with personal reflections from the superstar musicians they inspired and a behind-the-scenes look at the day itself.” They described the movie as a “historic and intimate farewell to Ozzy and the band that changed music forever.”

The documentary includes appearances by Mastodon, Anthrax, Tool, Tom Morello, Jake E. Lee, Nuno Bettencourt, Alice in Chains, Pantera, Slayer, Billy Corgan, Steven Tyler, Ronnie Wood, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and others.

Tickets for Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning are on sale now.