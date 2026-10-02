Slash Announces New ‘Flying Blind’ Album: Hear the Title Track

Slash will release his seventh solo album, Flying Blind, on Feb. 26, 2027.

You can hear the first single and title track below, and also check out the cover art and full track list.

It will be the Guns N' Roses guitarist's first new album since 2024's blues covers collection Orgy of the Damned, and his first collection of all-new music since 2022's 4. For the fifth time Slash is joined by singer Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar.

Read More: How Slash Kept His Blues Album From Being Lazy

"It's a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock 'n' roll record," Slash said in a press release announcing Flying Blind. "It's very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw."

The creation of the title track was a prime example of that spontaneity. "While we were standing there in pre-production, a riff came to me and started developing," Slash explained. "I had nothing of that song prior to those guys coming in, and then we started up a night of rehearsal and played that riff. It came together really quickly. As for it being the first single, you never know what the first single is going to be until you’ve recorded it. When I started thinking about it, ‘Flying Blind’ just seemed to have the right kind of melodic sensibilities and a hook to make it single material.”

Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators will embark on a massive world tour in support of Flying Blind in April 2027. You can see their full tour schedule below.

Hear Slash Perform 'Flying Blind'

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Flying Blind Track List:

1. "Avarice And Greed"

2. "Good Time Girl"

3. "Thrill Seeker"

4. "One Of Your Kind"

5. "Flying Blind"

6. "Looking For Miracles"

7. "Sweet Kill"

8. "Here In Babylon"

9. "Living The Dream"

10. "(Don't) Thread The Needle"

11. "Rev My Heart"

12. "Stem The Flow"

13. "Feel Like Making Love"

Gibson Records Gibson Records

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2027 Tour Dates:

South America

04/02: Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

04/04: Mendoza, Argentina @ Arena Maipú

04/06: Córdoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Música

04/07: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

04/10: Florianópolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus

04/11: Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba

04/13: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Fundição Progresso

04/14: São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

North America

04/23: Reno, Nevada @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

04/24: Rohnert Park, California @ Graton Resort & Casino

04/26: Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern

04/27: Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern

04/29: Del Mar, California @ The Sound

05/01: Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Route 66 Casino

05/02: Denver, Colorado @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/04: Kansas City, Missouri @ The Midland Theatre

05/05: Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

05/07: Windsor, Canada @ Caesars Windsor

05/08: Niagara Falls, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

05/10: Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues

05/12: New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre

05/17: Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

05/19: St. Louis, Missouri @ The Factory

05/21: Norman, Oklahoma @ Riverwind Casino

05/22: Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Europe

06/07: Munich, Germany @ Zenith

06/09: Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji

06/10: Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12: Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

06/13: Rome, Italy @ Rock In Roma

06/17: Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/23: Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

06/28: Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

06/30: Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Cardiff Castle

07/01: Scarborough, United Kingdom @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

07/03: Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College

07/04: Belfast, United Kingdom @ Custom House Square

07/06: Halifax, United Kingdom @ Piece Hall

07/07: London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

07/09: Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop

07/11: Vizovice, Czechia @ Masters of Rock

07/12: Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata

07/14: Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

07/16: Belgrade, Serbia @ Luka Beograd

07/18: Athens, Greece @ Lycabettus Theatre

07/22: İstanbul, Turkey @ Bonus Parkorman

07/25: Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock

07/26: Ghimbav, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Festival