Tony Iommi has released the second preview of his forthcoming new album, From the Dark. Check out "Stormwatcher" and the single's cover art below.

The new track features Jorn Lande on vocals, with bassist Becky Baldwin (Mercyful Fate), keyboardist Mike Exeter and drummer Karl Brazil (Robbie Williams, James Blunt). Iommi, Exeter and Lande co-wrote "Stormwatcher," with Lande providing all lyrics and vocal melodies. Exeter also co-produced with Iommi.

"It channels something from within, something real," Lande said of "Stormwatcher" in an official statement. "We are the captain of our own vessel, a ship crashing through unknown and sometimes challenging waters – always navigating forward, steering steady through every storm, driven by dreams of new horizons and longing for something new."

What to Expect From Tony Iommi's New Album

Sessions for From the Dark evolved in a "no pressure" environment, Iommi told Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights. "If nothing happened, nothing happened, then we'd do it the next time. But it did: Every time we come to record something, it'd work."

Lande has worked with Yngwie Malmsteen, Masterplan and others. He memorably performed with Iommi and Geezer Butler in 2010 at London's High Voltage Festival as part of a special tribute honoring Ronnie James Dio, after their former Black Sabbath bandmate passed away.

Tony Iommi reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates just before Ozzy Osbourne died. (Chris Walter / WireImage, Getty Images) Black Sabbath File Photos

"What happened originally, I was going to do an instrumental album. I did actually do a couple of instrumentals and I thought, 'Maybe I'd like to do it with a singer instead,'" Iommi said. "Jorn was straight away in my mind because I love the way he sings. I love his vocals, and he's done stuff with us before.

Iommi issued "World Alone" as a sneak peek on the same day he confirmed From the Dark; its B-side was an instrumental version of the song. His first solo album in 21 years is due on Oct. 23.

READ MORE: Top 10 Tony Iommi Guitar Solos

A new concert film focused on Iommi's final performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup arrives in theaters later the same week. The star-studded Back to the Beginning concert was held in 2015 in the group's hometown of Birmingham, England just 17 days before frontman Ozzy Osbourne's sudden death.

A Pair of Cool Extras Completed 'From the Dark'

Iommi unveiled From the Dark in July with a streaming event also held in Birmingham, after teasing a big announcement for several days. These advance singles round out an eight-song track list. From the Dark also includes two former stand-alone singles as bonus tracks, 2022's "Scent of Dark" and 2024's "Deified."

The new LP follows 2005's Fused (featuring Iommi's fellow Black Sabbath bandmate Glenn Hughes) and 2000's guest-packed solo debut Iommi, with Queen guitarist Brian May, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, and long-time collaborators Osbourne and Bill Ward.

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Watch Tony Iommi’s ‘Stormwatcher’ Video

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